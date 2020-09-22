We’ve officially watched this video about 25 times now ANNND we laugh harder every time. When your TDS is this bad it might be time to seek professional help.

Seriously.

Watch.

Woman had a TDS meltdown over a MAGA street corner rally then proceeded to hit the vehicle in front of her while police were behind her 🤣pic.twitter.com/rEVEGeKNaj — John D ● (@RedWingGrips) September 22, 2020

This is a whole new level of TDS.

the only thing that would have made it better is if the airbag had deployed. — Dr. Kranky (@WileEDude) September 22, 2020

It's Trump's fault. Obviously. — unruly kulak, striped edition (@robo_tabby) September 22, 2020

Obviously.

And she blames the car in front. Well done, Becky!! 😂😂😂😂😂 — Robert the Bruce Wayne 🇺🇲🏌️‍♂️⛳ (@I_am_Thatman) September 22, 2020

The best kind of justice is swift justice. And to be forever reminded of "That one day I flipped off ….. Instant internet fame! — 💣 (@chancewithrance) September 22, 2020

Danger to themselves and others. — Rachel (@RachelandWolf) September 22, 2020

Fair point.

While this is hilarious, her absolute rage and stupidity could have actually hurt someone else.

OMG, feel terrible for the car she hit but hope she gets a HUGE fine for damaging the car and stalling traffic! nut job doesn't care who gets hurt as long as she can release hatred. — Eleanore (@Eleanor49864844) September 22, 2020

Not the brightest tool in the democratic shed — Deana Rosenbaum (@Freebirdwraps) September 22, 2020

And that’s really sayin’ something.

***

Related:

‘He’s a TOTAL chump’: Dan Bongino absolutely tears Reza Aslan a NEW ONE for doubling down on his threat of burning SCOTUS down

Now with 200% more PLACEBO! Brit Hume uses thread to MOCK the new science around masks ‘making people feel safe’

We SEE YOU! Twitter caught censoring Tucker Carlson’s expose on Soros funding anti-police prosecutors as ‘sensitive content’