August was another great month for jobs, for the economy, and for America.

President Trump tweeted about the gains and the expectation that we wouldnâ€™t go below 10% until the end of the year, and who could blame him? Imagine how much better the country would be if blue states werenâ€™t holding people back?

Great Jobs Numbers! 1.37 Million Jobs Added In August. Unemployment Rate Falls To 8.4% (Wow, much better than expected!). Broke the 10% level faster and deeper than thought possible. â€” Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

Chuckles Schumer took a swing at the president (or at least the idjit running his Twitter account did):

8.4% unemployment is nothing to brag about. https://t.co/2HPkedFLy5 â€” Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 4, 2020

It is when experts were claiming we wouldnâ€™t drop below 10% until next year AND weâ€™re coming back from a pandemic.

Gosh, youâ€™d think Schumer would be more excited about that 8.4%, considering that was â€˜goodâ€™ for Obama back in 2012.

Aug 2020 8.4% unemployment (with pandemic)

Aug 2012 8.1% unemployment (Biden VP, no pandemic) https://t.co/OAsbg6VV2B â€” Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 4, 2020

And Obama wasnâ€™t coming back from a pandemic that shut down the country, Chuck.

Ooooops.

The bounceback continues. https://t.co/bqrWmGOwxI â€” The Western Journal (@WestJournalism) September 4, 2020

Interestingly enough, the same people who were excited to see George Conway tweeting are the same ones shaming Kellyanne for being on Twitter

Itâ€™s all a game.

