We don’t know about you guys, but this editor was really ready for a Sean Spicier post. The amount of stupid, annoying, and downright hateful is in full-throttle in social media and especially on Twitter, so it’s nice to take a small break and laugh at all of it.

Especially the stupid, annoying, and downright hateful, which Spicier is so good at antagonizing for our amusement.

He somehow knows just how to get ’em going … and we love it.

This time around he tweeted about Biden’s VP pick, Chicago looting, Gettysburg, Democrats in general, the Russian COVID vaccine and much more.

Enjoy!

I definitely should’ve been VP pic.twitter.com/953v3hcnb3 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 11, 2020

He really should’ve been VP.

Not Spicer. We mean Spicier.

It’s not all her fault…Willie keeps allowing it pic.twitter.com/6CpVpfVjgr — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 11, 2020

Oooof.

Not a Karen! EL OH EL.

You’ll have to be more specific pic.twitter.com/A6yPPqpstm — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 11, 2020

Hey man, if they’re looting anyway might as well get some requests in there, right?

You’re not that great at seeing either pic.twitter.com/R1f344lP4T — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 11, 2020

Obsessed with Dancing with the Stars.

Seriously.

I have no idea my size in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/ufwGUlTl4T — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 10, 2020

A blue-check!

You’d think someone with a blue-check would know to look for a blue-check before engaging a parody but here we are.

Sorry, they also say yes to record tax increases pic.twitter.com/c6MvoJd2P4 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 10, 2020

We’re not entirely sure what was ‘disingenuous’ about what Spicier said …

Your transphobia is showing pic.twitter.com/H1S2OOx4ce — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 10, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Think this qualifies as a loss pic.twitter.com/Fqmz1vviFI — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 10, 2020

Yeah. When they’ve got nothing but cursing at you … they’ve got nothing.

Another blue-check!

Spicier has been busy.

Sorry…I can’t hear you over another democrat voting “no” pic.twitter.com/q2ysDVY7HE — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 9, 2020

Guess she must’ve missed the whole Trump signing a bunch of EOs helping starving Americans thing.

She tried so hard.

Snubbing a parody account like its the unknown.

Welcome to the show! pic.twitter.com/9HrGvpA8gb — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 8, 2020

They are a predictable lot.

Ladies and gentleman, please welcome “Nuance” to the main stage! pic.twitter.com/cX5QHhl3sw — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 7, 2020

Oooh, nuance.

The employees have that part well handled pic.twitter.com/0rHXpU2GzE — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 6, 2020

The Post Office has been destroying itself for years.

Worked wonders on my sinuses pic.twitter.com/9DBbSu9LQl — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 2, 2020

Awww, we love it when a blue-check falls for it.

Sean still makes them crazy. Thank the Twitter gods.

