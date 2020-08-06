You’d think these journo-types would figure out that when they make false accusations about Ted Cruz he’s going to call them out.

Every.

Time.

But then what would we have to write about, you know?

Take for example, this hot mess of stupid from the Dallas Morning News:

Echoing Trump, Ted Cruz falsely claims ‘the Democrats are arguing for abolishing the police' https://t.co/tuZXxVLFMU — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) August 6, 2020

False claims?

Really people?

Ted responded:

.@toddgillman the guy who wrote your headline didn’t actually read your article. “Bill de Blasio proposed cutting the New York Police Department budget by $1 BILLION”.” AOC “insisted that was not sufficient, saying: ‘Defunding police means defunding police.’” https://t.co/xzjhnYgDNH — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 6, 2020

Oof. Hate it when the headline doesn’t match the article, you know?

‘The guy who wrote the headlines,’ Todd Gillman responded.

We’re not sure why he thought this was wise but … here we are.

As @TedCruz says, facts are stubborn things.

His claim: “the Democrats are arguing for abolishing the police”

His evidence:

–@AOC wants deeper NYPD cuts than @NYCMayor

-Minn debated replacing PD w/new public safety dept, still w/armed officers That’s not “the Democrats.” https://t.co/y5EQauTBPt — Todd J. Gillman (@toddgillman) August 6, 2020

Dude.

We got the receipts.

Try that again.

Oof.

The gaslighting never stops. — A Man in Full (@A_Man_in_Full) August 6, 2020

Let’s hear it for 2020!

***

