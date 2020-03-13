It’s been roughly two weeks since Ted Cruz self-quarantined after learning he had come into contact with someone with the coronavirus at CPAC. And as you’d expect, the Left had a heyday with the idea of Cruz getting sick as well as anyone and everyone who attended the conservative conference.
Welp, it sounds like Ted has extended his self-quarantine because he came into contact with another person who had the virus:
.@SenTedCruz extends quarantine. pic.twitter.com/PjBwl7g0MI
— Julie Fine (@JulieFineNBC5) March 13, 2020