‘Oh good, Ben Rhodes took time out of his busy schedule to pop on Twitter and lecture everyone about what really matters in this election,’ said literally no one, ever.

C’mon, Democrats, even you guys have to find this guy to be incredibly annoying.

‘Let’s not forget’ …

Blah blah blah.

One thing we’ve noticed on both sides of the aisle is that Americans don’t like to be lectured about who will get their vote.

Biden probably still thinks it’s Super Thursday.

Trending

Democrats are disappointed in their party and we don’t blame them at all. The DNC establishment has completely forgotten they work FOR the people.

Bernie supporters seem pissed off, Ben.

Just sayin’.

Yup. They’re not happy.

Whoa, we agree.

Me-ow is right.

Gosh, Ben, seems people didn’t like your ‘reminder’ about what is important for this election.

Well, he is a creative writer after all.

***

Related:

‘What an A**HOLE: One thing both Republicans and Democrats can agree on, David Frum is shockingly off putting (watch)

‘You CAN’T be this dumb’: Donna Brazile blaming GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for HER unhinged outburst does NOT fly

DIRTY little secret –> Nancy Pelosi withheld #coronavirus bill so DCCC could run ads AGAINST GOP candidates (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben RhodesJoe BidenSanders