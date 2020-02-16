Hey, this Chinedu person could totally be a legit Nigerian and fan of Pete Buttigieg BUUUUT it looks a teensy bit suspicious, to be honest.

David Klion is the one calling them out.

This website is free (and this account is a burner run by Lis Smith, Pete Buttigieg's top advisor, who is pretending to be a Nigerian fan of her candidate) pic.twitter.com/FeJC9B6F21 — David Klion🔥 (@DavidKlion) February 16, 2020

An interesting thing I just discovered is that Lis Smith used to tweet "y'all" a lot, much like this account does, but stopped after December 2017. I don't have a theory for why that would be, just putting it out there. — David Klion🔥 (@DavidKlion) February 16, 2020

C’mon man, all Nigerians use ‘y’all’ all the time. It’s totally Nigerian slang.

Totally normal follows for a Nigerian account. (Pete was its first.) pic.twitter.com/LSfajPGyDc — Jonathan Myerson Katz (@KatzOnEarth) February 16, 2020

Yeah, those are totally normal followers.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is nuts.

Admit it, watching the Democrat camps eating one another is pretty damn hilarious.

Come on David! Nigerians sprinkle Yiddish into their speech all the time! pic.twitter.com/MkVsAsFurS — Miguel Bloombergo (@CarlDrogosen) February 16, 2020

See?

She’s trying, so hard.

https://twitter.com/easychinedu/status/1222883947039920129?s=20

She protected her account so you can’t see this tweet but it said something like, ‘Hi Pete. It’s Lis … ‘

Just sayin’.

hey Lis — Rob (@robrousseau) February 16, 2020

Why lockdown if it’s not her?

Get your popcorn.

***

