If we had a nickel for every time we or some other Conservative had to explain how the Senate and House work to some raging blue-check we’d have a crapload of nickels.

And then Bernie Sanders would campaign on taxing our nickels.

Anyway, this John Ales guy (who weI still have no idea who he is or why he has a blue check) was very angry that South Dakota’s senators would not be voting as he wished and then took it a step further and whined that California should have more senators … because.