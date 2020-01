When you see tweets like this one from Sam Stein you have to wonder if he, like the rest of the media, took a long-a*s nap during the eight years Obama was president.

Does he really think Trump is the first president to use his cabinet to campaign for him?

Such outrage.

It is absolutely insane that the Trump campaign is sending out members of the cabinet and the WH chief of staff to caucus for him in Iowa. 1. Why does he need this? 2. Isn’t there a government to run??? What if something happens that day??? — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 27, 2020

ISN’T THERE A GOVERNMENT TO RUN?! Well yes, there is, but sadly far too many elected officials are busy playing impeachment games to actually give a damn about running it.

Funny how quiet the media was when Obama did the same thing.

Maybe if Trump called his cabinet members something a bit catchier like this?

From Politico:

Democrats have accused President Barack Obama of locking his Cabinet in a cabinet — but now he’s turning them loose for fundraisers and taxpayer-funded trips that meld policy and politics, and sometimes fall into the gray area between the two. A half-dozen Cabinet members have made more than 85 trips this year to electoral battlegrounds such as Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to a POLITICO review of public speeches and news clippings.

DIDN’T THEY HAVE A GOVERNMENT TO RUN?!

But it’s okay when HRH BHO did it. It’s just different because, reasons. — BombshellSquad (@RedStateBlonde) January 27, 2020

We should never let the cabinet out of DC. You know, just in case. — TRon SwansonBarker (@wrongnowshutup2) January 27, 2020

Oops. I thought journalists were supposed to do research and stuff. — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) January 27, 2020

What it boils down to is that Democrats don't think Republicans have the same rights they do. — Dennis Stillman (@findem_ds) January 27, 2020

And this editor just had an epiphany.

Holy cow is this tweet ever true?!

It’s like they slept for 8 years — jr (@reedy3344) January 27, 2020

So many journos think no one remembers anything about Obama's presidency, especially the way they covered it. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) January 27, 2020

@samstein LOL. Research skillz killin it! Must of been that screen scraper in python you put together? — Danny Russell, CFA (@dannyrussell53) January 27, 2020

Who needs research when you’re busy pushing an agenda?

