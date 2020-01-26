How hard do you think Trump laughed at her?

All the president’s lawyers have done today is make the case for documents and witnesses. If Trump didn't do anything wrong when he withheld aid for personal, political reasons—well, release the documents and prove it to us. They won’t, because what Trump did was illegal. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 25, 2020

We would say this is brazen, pretending it’s somehow the Senate’s job to do what the House failed to do, and even more brazen that someone like Elizabeth Warren with a huge conflict of interest has not recused herself but the only people who would listen know this already.