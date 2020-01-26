How hard do you think Trump laughed at her?

We would say this is brazen, pretending it’s somehow the Senate’s job to do what the House failed to do, and even more brazen that someone like Elizabeth Warren with a huge conflict of interest has not recused herself but the only people who would listen know this already.

They also know in America we don’t have to prove our innocence.

Funny how ol’ Liz seems to think otherwise.

And her commitment to using the trial for her flailing presidential campaign.

Oof.

HA HA HA HA HA

Funny and true.

Right?

We feel like we’re taking crazy pills.

Shouldn’t both Warren and Sanders have to recuse themselves?

Her campaign ads ain’t gonna write themselves, man.

