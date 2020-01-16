Man oh man, Democrats sure can pick ’em.

From Stormy Daniels, to Cohen, to Avenatti (ha ha ha ha), to Vindman, to Yovanovitch, to Ciaramella … and now Lev Parnas. If they were looking for a way to make us point and laugh at them even more for their desperate attempts to remove Trump, they’ve succeeded. Parnas went on with Rachel Maddow of all people to tell his story that the Left tells us will totally sink Trump THIS TIME, except it sounds like just more BS.

Victoria Toensing, who appears to have first-hand knowledge of the situation, called him a liar.

We know, you’re shocked.

Take a gander:

Last night on @maddow show @LevParnas absolutely lied. Joe and I never ever discussed Ukraine corruption with AG Barr. Not ever. Any discussion with AG was about our own client. Never about anything @RudyGiuliani was doing. — Victoria Toensing (@VicToensing) January 16, 2020

Never discussed Ukraine corruption with AG Barr.

Never anything about Rudy Giuliani.

Hrm. But Parnas said!

Go ahead, Democrats, put all those silly little eggs in the ‘Lev Parnas Basket’ … LOL

Of course he's lying. Just like Avenatti, Cohen & the fake whistle blower. — Lisa ❤️s America 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@LisaSmith4680) January 16, 2020

Our good, delicate, reliable, trustworthy friends on the Left don’t exactly have the best track record with their ‘witnesses’ and whistleblowers.

He’s the new Michael Avenatti and we all know how that turned out! 😂😂🤡🎪 — Susie Dee (@SusieGinias1) January 16, 2020

BASTA!

Sorry, too soon?

Not surprised. The guy is not a real upstanding citizen. Hopefully the truth will be told and show him to be the dirt bag he is. — Keep Looking Up (@KeepLookingUp6) January 16, 2020

Dirtbags everywhere.

No facts allowed here🤣 — 🇺🇸 Miguelifornia 🇺🇸KEEP AMERICA GREAT🇺🇸 (@michaelbeatty3) January 16, 2020

This entire story is a no-facts all-spin zone.

Duh.

Parnas: Ukraine's answer to Michael Cohen — BobT (@Commonsensenow2) January 16, 2020

Oof.

It's a good thing nobody watches Rachel's show — Mike Pawlowski (@MikeRwk78) January 16, 2020

You know what … that’s a good point.

Heh.

Related:

Queen of Conspiracies Rachel Maddow conveniently ‘forgets’ to ask Lev Parnas about his 2018 indictment that contradicts his WHOLE story (watch)