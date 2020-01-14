President Trump and the First Lady showed up right before the National Championship game on Monday night and their reception was EPIC. Cheers, claps, chants of ‘USA USA USA’ and ‘FOUR MORE YEARS’ completely drowned out the dozen or so losers doing their best to make their sad little boo’s heard.

It was pretty amazing and a real testament to the president’s actual popularity, regardless of what the media is trying to tell people 24/7.

No wonder Max Boot got all fussy about it.