Nothing says you’re taking the charges brought against you seriously like getting on your phone five minutes into the first day of your trial even when you’ve repeatedly been warned not to.
But this is Harvey Weinstein we’re talking about so …
Weinstein got a scolding from Judge Burke just 5 mins into the first day of trial for using his phone—despite repeated warnings not to.
“Mr. Weinstein…is this really the way that you want to land up in jail for the rest of your life…by texting and violating a court order?”
— Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) January 7, 2020