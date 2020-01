It’s almost like Hillary Clinton is deliberately ignoring the real story so she can push an agenda. Gosh, that’s so unlike her.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Maybe ol’ gram-gram missed it, but they’ve just arrested nearly 200 people in Australia for starting the fires; last time we checked arson is not climate change.

But ya’ know, she’s getting up there in age … maybe we should cut her some slack.

JUST KIDDING.

Australia’s bushfire emergency, spurred by climate change, has killed 24 people, destroyed thousands of homes, and led to the loss of an estimated half a billion animals. Here are ways you can help: https://t.co/0oajjMJwIh — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2020

Hillary. Put the Twitter down.

Lies as Usual 👇🏼 Nearly 200 People Arrested Across Australia For Deliberately Starting Bushfires – Summit Newshttps://t.co/ncf5l3zAz2 — Rodney Howard-Browne (@rhowardbrowne) January 6, 2020

From summit.news:

Authorities in Australia have arrested close to 200 people for deliberately starting the bushfires that have devastated the country, yet the media and celebrities continue to blame “climate change” for the disaster. The fires have caused at least 18 deaths, destroyed thousands of homes, millions of hectares of land and killed hundreds of millions of animals. A total of 183 people have been arrested by police in Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania for lighting bushfires over the last few months, figures obtained by news agency AAP show.

But you know, it’s totally climate change.

the only climate change involved is the climate that lends people to believe that starting fires like this is a good thing, these people are sick — ❌Bill L #NotABot #IAMQ #WWG1WGA #KAG❌ (@blove65) January 7, 2020

I thought it was reported yesterday that it was arson. Did the climate nuts start the fire? — Veronica Birkenstock (@vtbirkenstock) January 6, 2020

To prove that climate change causes fires? Hrm.

I agree we should help by donating to those who are suffering, blaming it on “climate change” is where we part ways of n the matter. Climate changes, always has, always will. It’s rate of change, the nature of it, the consequences of that change hasn’t been proven. 1/2 — Christie 🇺🇸 Text Trump to 88022 (@ChristieC733) January 6, 2020

Whenever something bad happens, the Left ALWAYS blames “Climate Change”, yes the Climate NATURALLY Changes, but they are referring to “Man Made Climate Change” to support their agenda of massive government control. — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) January 6, 2020

Well, climate change or racism.

Back to the woods old lady — JimW_in_ABQ (@JimW_in_NM) January 7, 2020

Heh.