After what the DNC did to Bernie Sanders and his supporters in 2016 it’s sort of adorable to see so many people who still think they’ll somehow allow him to be their nominee. And by adorable I mean sad and a little pathetic.

I hate to break it to them (not really) but it’s likely going to be Warren or Biden who runs against Trump in 2020.

Not Yang.

And not Bernie Sanders.

But hey, whatever helps them sleep at night.

Got up, saw #PresidentSanders trending, and for a minute I thought I'd slept just a bit too long! — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 30, 2019

You know the face you make when you can’t tell if it’s your husband or your corgi who has gas but SOMETHING stinks? Yup, just made that face.

Peter Daou is a Bernie Bro? HA HA HA HA HA

That’s hilarious.

🔥GND

🔥M4A

🔥Tuition free college

🔥Living wage

🔥Expand SS

🔥Legalize pot

🔥Incarceration reform

🔥Guaranteed jobs

🔥Pathway to citizenship

🔥Expand FML

🔥End Fossil Fuel

🔥Campaign finance reform

🔥Break up big banks

🔥Tax the rich

🔥40yr consistency

♥️#PresidentSanders — Thia🩰is with Bernie 🔥👊💥✌️ (@ThiaBallerina) December 30, 2019

Good LORD this is terrifying. It’s like this person wants to live in a third world country.

To each their own?

We need a president willing to call out corruption regardless of political party. That's how we gain the trust of the people of America. That's how we increase voter turnout. That's how we force change. #PresidentSanders pic.twitter.com/qJ1uZ7vvDc — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) December 30, 2019

A 78-year-old socialist who was kicked out of a hippie commune for being too lazy and annoying is how they force change?

Alrighty then.

This is just sad …

The excitement I feel about waking up to #PresidentSanders trending can only be surpassed the day I wake up and it's trending because we won. — Residue4theRevolution🖖🏾 (@AlexClaySays) December 30, 2019

So sad.

TFG.

Remember when he made jokes about the terror attack that killed teenagers at an Arianna Grande concert?

If you like inflation and bread lines, then you'll LOVE #PresidentSanders! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 30, 2019

Bernie supporters don’t seem to think these jokes are as funny as I do.

#PresidentSanders is not gonna happen, folks. Sorry. Even if you could magically convince millions of Americans to somehow give up their paychecks there is NO WAY IN HELL the DNC is letting Bernie 'win' the primary. They stopped him in 2016 and they'll stop him in 2020 for Biden. — 🐰Happy FOO Year 🎉 (@PolitiBunny) December 30, 2019

Look, it’s me! ^

Ok, so here at Twitchy we don’t typically include our own tweets (or write in first person) but since this is VIP and my tweet freaked them out in a YUGE way, why not.

His supporters got SO MAD at me for this tweet when all I really did was point out how corrupt the DNC was and is.

When #PresidentSanders is trending on Twitter…that's all they got! pic.twitter.com/2GAIUGtU49 — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) December 30, 2019

Socialists can dream, right?

Not like they’re busy working or anything.

