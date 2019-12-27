This is NEWS?! CNN’s interview about impeachment with Nancy Pelosi’s daughter can be filed under, ‘Who cares?’ (watch) Posted at 3:11 pm on December 27, 2019 by Sam J. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter This is news.Really? Then again … CNN.Watch.Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Christine says that her family is “probably one of the few families in America who did not talk about impeachment at the Christmas dinner table.”https://t.co/eICVjZrAnU pic.twitter.com/4p6Bw5U6lI— New Day (@NewDay) December 27, 2019Anyone else totally distracted by the thing she’s wearing around her neck?And please, she really thinks Americans wasted their holiday dinner time with their families talking about her mother’s impeachment circus?Seems she is as out of touch with reality as her mother is.Pelosi also won't talk impeachment at press conferences ABOUT impeachment.— Ireene Almayda aka Misty Rain (@IreeneAlmayda) December 27, 2019So why would anyone else want to talk about it?Meh.Camarota’s fawning smile right there in that clip is all you need to know— Mike Medeiros (@MikeMedeiros09) December 27, 2019 Trending Sad TROMBONE: Lawfare's Benjamin Wittes eats a WHOLE lotta crow for dismissing Nunes' FISA process concerns (sorta) Dude, so EDGY! Voice actor attempts trolling Catholics on Christmas Day and man, we just feel sorry for him now Clearly it IS news for CNN.Heh.Haha, yeah ok Christine.— Gurney Halleck 🎖 (@TheChrisChallis) December 27, 2019Ok, Karen.No one outside of media and Washington give a rip.— Danger Zone (@Lion_PartyUSA) December 27, 2019Bingo. pic.twitter.com/Gqvbxk34yw— Politics101 (@NBfromLB) December 27, 2019Mine didn't— Brenda Dennis-Text TRUMP to 88022 (@bjd0994) December 27, 2019This editor’s family couldn’t have cared less.True story.Then her daughter is as out of touch with America as she is. It’s likely that very few families actually talked about it at all, and if they did, it was probably to laugh at the whole thing.— Lori Latimer (@lorilatimer) December 27, 2019My family hasn't talked about impeachment at the dinner table ever. It's not that important.— Frank Tompkins (@FrankTompkins1) December 27, 2019It’s just not. Democrats have successfully taken the importance around the term and act of impeachment OUT of the picture. It’s become nothing more than a political hit job along partisan lines.Mine didn’t either. Why? Because we all know it’s a political hit job. #Trump2020— AmericaFirst 🇺🇸 (@WreKennedy) December 27, 2019Real America stopped paying attention to this charade months ago.— Steve Tefft (@stevetefft) December 27, 2019Nailed it. Related:Person close to him said no one is close to him … HUH? HuffPo makes ginormous tool of itself calling Trump ‘loneliest man in America’ Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Tags: Christine PelosiCNNimpeachmentNancy Pelosi recent stories Media This is NEWS?! CNN’s interview about impeachment with Nancy Pelosi’s daughter can be filed under, ‘Who cares?’ (watch) Media Sad TROMBONE: Lawfare’s Benjamin Wittes eats a WHOLE lotta crow for dismissing Nunes’ FISA process concerns (sorta) Media Far-Left journo and Jewish Currents news editor David Klion is ‘deeply uncomfortable with the optics of’ NYC Jews getting police protection