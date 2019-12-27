This is news.

Really?

Then again … CNN.

Watch.

Anyone else totally distracted by the thing she’s wearing around her neck?

And please, she really thinks Americans wasted their holiday dinner time with their families talking about her mother’s impeachment circus?

Seems she is as out of touch with reality as her mother is.

So why would anyone else want to talk about it?

Meh.

Trending

Clearly it IS news for CNN.

Heh.

Ok, Karen.

Bingo.

This editor’s family couldn’t have cared less.

True story.

It’s just not. Democrats have successfully taken the importance around the term and act of impeachment OUT of the picture. It’s become nothing more than a political hit job along partisan lines.

Nailed it.

 

Related:

Person close to him said no one is close to him … HUH? HuffPo makes ginormous tool of itself calling Trump ‘loneliest man in America’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Christine PelosiCNNimpeachmentNancy Pelosi