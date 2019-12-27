This is news.

Really?

Then again … CNN.

Watch.

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Christine says that her family is “probably one of the few families in America who did not talk about impeachment at the Christmas dinner table.”https://t.co/eICVjZrAnU pic.twitter.com/4p6Bw5U6lI — New Day (@NewDay) December 27, 2019

Anyone else totally distracted by the thing she’s wearing around her neck?

And please, she really thinks Americans wasted their holiday dinner time with their families talking about her mother’s impeachment circus?

Seems she is as out of touch with reality as her mother is.

Pelosi also won't talk impeachment at press conferences ABOUT impeachment. — Ireene Almayda aka Misty Rain (@IreeneAlmayda) December 27, 2019

So why would anyone else want to talk about it?

Meh.

Camarota’s fawning smile right there in that clip is all you need to know — Mike Medeiros (@MikeMedeiros09) December 27, 2019

Clearly it IS news for CNN.

Heh.

Haha, yeah ok Christine. — Gurney Halleck 🎖 (@TheChrisChallis) December 27, 2019

Ok, Karen.

No one outside of media and Washington give a rip. — Danger Zone (@Lion_PartyUSA) December 27, 2019

Bingo.

Mine didn't — Brenda Dennis-Text TRUMP to 88022 (@bjd0994) December 27, 2019

This editor’s family couldn’t have cared less.

True story.

Then her daughter is as out of touch with America as she is. It’s likely that very few families actually talked about it at all, and if they did, it was probably to laugh at the whole thing. — Lori Latimer (@lorilatimer) December 27, 2019

My family hasn't talked about impeachment at the dinner table ever. It's not that important. — Frank Tompkins (@FrankTompkins1) December 27, 2019

It’s just not. Democrats have successfully taken the importance around the term and act of impeachment OUT of the picture. It’s become nothing more than a political hit job along partisan lines.

Mine didn’t either. Why? Because we all know it’s a political hit job. #Trump2020 — AmericaFirst 🇺🇸 (@WreKennedy) December 27, 2019

Real America stopped paying attention to this charade months ago. — Steve Tefft (@stevetefft) December 27, 2019

Nailed it.

