In case you were wondering what type of guy Bill Kristol and his merry band of Never Trumpers would push to primary Donald Trump, look no further than this video from Sacha Baron Cohen of Joe Walsh endorsing a program to arm and train 3 and 4-year-olds.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t endorse it.

Watch.

MUST WATCH! Remember that time Sacha Baron Cohen got Joe Walsh to endorse a program that trained 3 and 4 year olds to carry guns and MORTARS in schools? I do. pic.twitter.com/NqTvqsC1Pe — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 26, 2019

Even Matt Gaetz said no.

Let that sink in.

And wait, Joe Walsh wants preschoolers and/or first-graders to have a rudimentary knowledge of MORTARS?!

Yeah, good pick, Kristol and team.

Aces.

“Your first grader can become a first grenadier.”

😂 — vizz504 (@vizz504) August 26, 2019

Maybe he was kidding?

Maybe?

Man, we hope so but he seems pretty damn serious.

Sacha wasn't getting very far with Matt, lol — P. Bishop (@phwar68) August 26, 2019

The look on Matt’s face is priceless.

This should help him win the primary.

LOL. — chris d (@crsmik1) August 26, 2019

Totally.

Walsh is nothing but a nut job. — Lyla Joy Rose (@LylajoyRose) August 26, 2019

Certainly looks that way when you see footage like this.

@willchamberlain looks like Kristol didn’t vet his candidate ….. like at all 😂 — Mandee (@MandeeDandeeDoo) August 26, 2019

The enemy of their enemy is their candidate … or something.

