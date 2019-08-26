In case you were wondering what type of guy Bill Kristol and his merry band of Never Trumpers would push to primary Donald Trump, look no further than this video from Sacha Baron Cohen of Joe Walsh endorsing a program to arm and train 3 and 4-year-olds.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t endorse it.

Watch.

Even Matt Gaetz said no.

Let that sink in.

And wait, Joe Walsh wants preschoolers and/or first-graders to have a rudimentary knowledge of MORTARS?!

Yeah, good pick, Kristol and team.

Aces.

Maybe he was kidding?

Maybe?

Man, we hope so but he seems pretty damn serious.

The look on Matt’s face is priceless.

Totally.

Certainly looks that way when you see footage like this.

The enemy of their enemy is their candidate … or something.

