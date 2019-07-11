We’re thinking Nancy Pelosi might have been subtweeting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez last night after the freshmen rep accused the House Speaker of … wait for it … being racist.

Look at the time this story roughly ‘broke’:

. @AOC gets tough on Pelosi: "The persistent singling out . . . it got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful . . . the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color.”https://t.co/VRCti8vWT4 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 11, 2019

8:22 p.m. or thereabouts.

And yikes, right?!

Nancy (or whoever manages her Twitter account) sent these two tweets shortly thereafter:

When the #EqualityAct becomes law, it will be because of the work of Americans all across the country fighting for a brighter, more equal future. Thank you, @brittneygriner, for taking time yesterday to chat with @RepGregStanton & me about why this legislation is so important! pic.twitter.com/D2vW4eL4MI — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 11, 2019

Notice the picture with this tweet.

And she retweeted this one right before.

.@SpeakerPelosi, I'm honored to have you join us at the 110th @NAACP National Convention to address our activists and advocates from across the country about the major issues impacting our communities today. Thank you for fighting for the people. https://t.co/OzS2CP3O0C — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) July 2, 2019

We sincerely doubt Nancy will get down in the dirt with AOC so these subtle reminders of how much work the Speaker has done with and for the minority community make total sense. AOC calls her a racist? But how can that be true if the NAACP has invited her to speak? How does that make sense if she’s working on the #EqualityAct?

The timing on these tweets is everything.

Up until last night, Nancy had been predominately tweeting about Obamacare:

Under the ACA, the 130 million Americans w/ pre-existing conditions cannot be discriminated against by their insurer. Their health care costs could skyrocket if the GOP's Texas v. US lawsuit succeeds in throwing out years of progress on health care. #ProtectOurCare pic.twitter.com/UOmm6OiZtu — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 9, 2019

So the two tweets on minorities COULD be a coincidence but we kinda sorta doubt it.

Gotta admit this was well-played if so.

PS: AOC annoys us even more for making us cheer for Nancy Pelosi. Heh.

