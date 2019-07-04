Oh good, Hillary Clinton chimed in on Trump’s 4th celebration … said literally no one, ever.

Hillary will never, ever, know what it feels like to be a president celebrating Independence Day.

And you can tell it’s still bugging the heck out of her.

HA!

Desperate to be relevant? Hopeful the DNC will beg her to run again? Bored on a Thursday morning with no one to talk to?

The boxed wine ran out?

Oh, settle down, it’s just a joke.

Too late.

From the guy who gave up his principles … that’s hilarious.

Yes, yes she is.

Because she’s a terrible, horrible, divisive, angry hyena.

But we digress.

