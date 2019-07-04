Oh good, Hillary Clinton chimed in on Trump’s 4th celebration … said literally no one, ever.

We need a strong national defense, but a president shouldn’t need it next to him in a parade to show his patriotism. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 4, 2019

Hillary will never, ever, know what it feels like to be a president celebrating Independence Day.

And you can tell it’s still bugging the heck out of her.

HA!

Your times been up lady….why are you even still here? pic.twitter.com/fuqFFY6zsT — Shaughn (@Shaughn_A) July 4, 2019

Desperate to be relevant? Hopeful the DNC will beg her to run again? Bored on a Thursday morning with no one to talk to?

The boxed wine ran out?

Oh, settle down, it’s just a joke.

Now do JFK! — Jason Scalese (@coachscalese) July 4, 2019

Give it a rest. — Big B (@blaubaugh) July 4, 2019

Too late.

Lighten up, Francis, it’s a parade..Have another Chardonnay..🍷🍷🍷🍷 — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) July 4, 2019

What would you know about being a president?

You. Lost. To. Donald. Trump. — Leftist's Bane (@sweeneyman18) July 4, 2019

This from a woman who has no patriotism. — Edward McCall333 (@Ed12166948) July 4, 2019

One word for you……. Benghazi! — Mr. America (@MrAmerica13) July 4, 2019

Happy 4th of July madam president. — David W. Former Trump supporter (@davidmweissman) July 4, 2019

From the guy who gave up his principles … that’s hilarious.

Yes, yes she is.

Why do you always need to be divisive? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) July 4, 2019

Because she’s a terrible, horrible, divisive, angry hyena.

But we digress.

