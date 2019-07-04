Oh good, Hillary Clinton chimed in on Trump’s 4th celebration … said literally no one, ever.
We need a strong national defense, but a president shouldn’t need it next to him in a parade to show his patriotism.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 4, 2019
Hillary will never, ever, know what it feels like to be a president celebrating Independence Day.
And you can tell it’s still bugging the heck out of her.
HA!
Your times been up lady….why are you even still here? pic.twitter.com/fuqFFY6zsT
— Shaughn (@Shaughn_A) July 4, 2019
Desperate to be relevant? Hopeful the DNC will beg her to run again? Bored on a Thursday morning with no one to talk to?
The boxed wine ran out?
Oh, settle down, it’s just a joke.
Now do JFK!
— Jason Scalese (@coachscalese) July 4, 2019
Give it a rest.
— Big B (@blaubaugh) July 4, 2019
Too late.
Lighten up, Francis, it’s a parade..Have another Chardonnay..🍷🍷🍷🍷
— Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) July 4, 2019
What would you know about being a president?
You. Lost. To. Donald. Trump.
— Leftist's Bane (@sweeneyman18) July 4, 2019
This from a woman who has no patriotism.
— Edward McCall333 (@Ed12166948) July 4, 2019
One word for you……. Benghazi!
— Mr. America (@MrAmerica13) July 4, 2019
Happy 4th of July madam president.
— David W. Former Trump supporter (@davidmweissman) July 4, 2019
From the guy who gave up his principles … that’s hilarious.
Jealous much??? #Trump2020
— 504girl (@cherelle504) July 4, 2019
Yes, yes she is.
Why do you always need to be divisive?
— Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) July 4, 2019
Because she’s a terrible, horrible, divisive, angry hyena.
But we digress.
Related:
‘Fake news at its FAKEST’: Brit Hume shares INFURIATING thread of ‘sinister’ forgeries Lefties are pushing to discredit Andy Ngo
Oh honey, NO: AOC’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad southern border takes get WORSE with her thread of ‘policy ideas’
Go home, DUDE, you’re drunk: NYT’s Charles Blow’s paranoia over Trump’s 4th of July celebration is off the CHARTS insane