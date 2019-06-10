Jim Sciutto shared some ‘words of wisdom’ with other reporters who might actually get a chance to interview the president and we can’t decide if this is hilarious or absolutely obnoxious. A guy who works for CNN telling others to ‘challenge Trump when he denies facts’ might be one of the most hypocritical things this editor has read in a good long while.

If you’re interviewing the president, challenge him when he denies facts. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) June 10, 2019

Really, Jim? REALLY? HA HA HA HA HA HA

Remember when CNN was always challenging Obama? Oh, wait.

You're a little late to this party, Jim. https://t.co/ysRyyw370g — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) June 10, 2019

A little.

Did you suddenly learn this in J-school? Seems to me your network didn't know that was it's job during the previous administration. — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) June 10, 2019

Lib media continues to be so woke after that 8 year Obama nap. Fascinating. — G. Brock (@mickeysooner) June 10, 2019

It is fascinating.

“Not a smidgen” –

Media : yaaaaaazzz Queen! — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) June 10, 2019

Heh.

That would have been nice during the last Administration. You know, the one with Joe’s buddy, the Liar-In-Chief… — McBats (@Richmac33) June 10, 2019

Wait until Rip Van Winkle here finds out what his network did between 2009-2017. — Last Stop on the Right (@LastStopOTR) June 10, 2019

… unless he’s a Democrat. — War of Will (@wharrison51) June 10, 2019

Make sure you apply this same energy when you’re interviewing liberal politicians as well. The rules don’t seem to work the same way with them. — BirdGang19 (@bird_gang18) June 10, 2019

Strange, isn’t it?

But Democrat presidential candidates and former FBI Directors get a free pass on CNN town halls, right? — G (@TCC_Grouchy) June 10, 2019

Well, duh. Especially that Michael Avenatti guy.

Well yeah that should be true of any President….I’m sure you said the same about Obama, right? Brb gonna search for all those times you did. — Dawn 💙⚾️ (@aurora_g96) June 10, 2019

We can’t help but notice she never returned with any examples of Jim challenging Obama.

Would have been nice to hear that during Obama's presidency. Instead, we got "Hoe proud do you think your grandmother would be right now?" — Add your name (@corrcomm) June 10, 2019

Or asking him about his favorite color? His NCAA brackets?

As opposed to asking Obama what enchanted him about being President? Or his golf game. Challenging…. Dim wit. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) June 10, 2019

Where was this backbone from 2008-2016? #AskingForAmbChrisStevens — Rick Robinson (@RowdyRick73) June 10, 2019

Like the rest of Jim, his backbone was napping during that time.

