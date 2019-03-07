Look out, President Trump, from the looks of this here tweet, Rep. Eric Swalwell means BUSINESS about this whole Russia thing and he’s challenging you!

He even used the word … wait for it … MARLARKEY.

Them’s fightin’ words, Eric.

via GIPHY

Heh.

This freakin’ guy. ‘Your move.’ What, does he really think Trump gives a damn about his little tweet? We get it, he’s showing off for his sad little followers but c’mon, this was laughable even for Duke Nukem.

Then again, looking at the comments on his tweet …

Yeah, Eric, you have to do something. THINK OF THE CHILDREN.

You know that face you make when you catch your tween-age son asking Alexa for the answers on his math homework and you’re not sure if you should be angry or proud of him? Just made that face.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

But isn’t he adorable?

Oh, our sides.

You know what? We. Can’t. Even.

Thank you, NEXT.

