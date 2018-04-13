Our favorite Twitter is the one where people get mad at Taylor Swift for not being more politically involved.

Of course, they get mad at her for something fairly innocent like covering a song by Earth, Wind & Fire so is anyone really all that surprised that she stays out of politics?

This editor listened, it’s not bad.

But then again, this editor isn’t looking to be outraged about every little thing on the planet either.

April wasn’t the only one to take issue with Taylor’s remake.

People are dragging Taylor Swift for covering Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" https://t.co/bhOTKiDyZi pic.twitter.com/XkSSixPSkO — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) April 13, 2018

From BuzzFeed News:

Yesterday, Taylor Swift shared a video on her Instagram teasing a new version of her song “Delicate” and a cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s classic “September.” The cover was done as a part of a series by Spotify called Spotify Singles, where singers and bands cover classic songs from previous decades.

Then the rest of the story is basically just the reporter grabbing a bunch of angry tweets from a bunch of angrier people.

They also took asked their readers if they liked the song or thought it was disrespectful to Earth, Wind, & Fire.

Guess which way their readers went.

Just noticed that "Taylor Swift" is trending and yup it's for the most depressing reason possible: she's "appropriating" as a white person by covering an Earth Wind & Fire song. These ignoramuses probably think that Whitney Houston wrote "I Will Always Love You." — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) April 13, 2018

Dolly Parton just laughed.

