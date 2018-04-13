When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

Just gonna leave this right here… https://t.co/ZymQrjvrI5 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 13, 2018

Joy Reid couldn’t wait to share this with her ‘followers.’

Emails reveal Facebook reached out to Diamond and Silk, contradicting their claim: https://t.co/kvOE7ZxiA4 pic.twitter.com/3bqjaInham — The Hill (@thehill) April 13, 2018

From The Hill:

The email, from Facebook public policy manager Neil Potts, acknowledged that the company did not adequately communicate the new guidelines to Diamond and Silk and said that restrictions on their page would be lifted to allow them to apply to monetize their content. “We did not properly communicate these policies to you,” the email reads. “As a result, you could not have known that the video content on your Page was not in line with our eligibility standards and did not qualify for monetization features.” The email also apologized for the company’s claim that the Diamond and Silk Facebook page was “unsafe for the community,” saying that the notification was “inaccurate and not reflective of the way we communicate with our community and the people who run Pages on our platform.”

Notice, it says ‘days before.’ If you’ve read the story you know they’ve been trying to work on this with Facebook since September of 2017.

.@DiamondandSilk have been corresponding since September 7, 2017, with @facebook (owned by Mark Zuckerberg), about their bias censorship and discrimination against D&S brand page. Finally after several emails, chats, phone calls, appeals, beating around the bush, lies, and…… — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 7, 2018

And Facebook probably reached out finally because of all the noise these two ladies were making. But we can’t expect someone like Joy Reid to actually do her homework when there’s such an important narrative to push …

We present to you the ugliest and most hate-filled racism we’ve seen on Twitter in a good long while:

Cubic Zirconia and Wool have been caught! — Dawn the Baptist (@Kelli_Shaquan84) April 13, 2018

Hrm.

I think you mean Cubic Zirconia and Rayon. — liberalicious (@liberalicious) April 13, 2018

K.

Raccoons.

Now whatever could Michelle have meant by putting these women’s names on a meme of raccoons.

It gets worse.

Over 91% of black Americans voted against Trump. Please remember that folks and don’t judge us by these social media stunt artists. We saved America from Roy Moore. Remember that! — IQ (@Bionicscode) April 13, 2018

So if two black women don’t fall in line they’re automatically ‘stunt artists.’

Fascinating.

Shucking and jiving for ‘massa.. they should be ashamed of themselves — Monty Young (@Montstradamus) April 13, 2018

Classy.

Exactly & the perfect two to appear on the Amos ‘n’ Andy show back in the 50’s. — Wine Lover (@wineandjazz72) April 13, 2018

Wow.

This minstrel show of Mammy & Jemima has gone way past its expiration date. — Majadi Rodney Perry (@AfrikanLion3) April 13, 2018

Told you.

The alt-right’s Milli Vanilli — Kent Williams (@williamskentm) April 13, 2018

More like Dunghill and Sh!7stack! — Markel Lee (@BLKPicasso) April 13, 2018

Awww, the party of tolerance.

They never disappoint.

