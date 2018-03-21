Poor Tom Arnold.

He’s upset with Dan Bongino.

And us!

All because he picked a fight with Dan after watching him interviewed about gun control by Tucker Carlson. In case you missed his tweet (or forgot it because let’s face it, most of his tweets are pretty forgettable), here it is:



What a sweetheart, right?

Well, long story short (we know, too late), Dan responded in kind to Tom’s blather and we covered it because that’s what we do.

Besides plot with Putin to TAKE OVER THE WORLD … just kidding, deep breaths Ron Perlman.

If Tom had just let it go, but oh no:

Below is fan of @FoxNews @dbongino idea of trolling me after i mocked him for his lame appearance last nite lamenting the plight of gun nuts that were so sad cause they had to wait 3 whole days now to purchase guns in Florida & i see another damn school lockdown this morning FTFU https://t.co/F0wzhQtF7s — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) March 20, 2018

Whoever he’s referring to deleted his/her tweet (drat it all!) but once again, Tom got Dan’s attention.

When I was an NYPD officer in the 90s Tom Arnold, while trying to get around a police checkpoint, rolled down a window of the limo he was in. When we stopped him &, I’m not kidding, he said “I’m Tom Arnold,” as if his name carried some currency. We laughed at him. We pity him now https://t.co/RqdHmuRNtX — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 20, 2018

D’OH! Maybe if he’d said, ‘I’m Roseanne’s husband.’

This Fox News NRA puppet @dbongino tweets this lame story for @TwitchyTeam inbreeders every few weeks. DM me hair transplant surgery victim. I have 1000 better Tom Arnold 90’s stories https://t.co/SOJyh2ELUL — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) March 21, 2018

HEY! What did we do, Tom?

Oh, that’s right, never mind.

Thanks for the shout-out! Big fans!

I have rented a room in Tom’s sorry head. It’s free of course, and the accommodations aren’t great, but I’m happy to be here. https://t.co/NzUPC53LK1 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 21, 2018

Might want to fumigate in there, just saying.

Guessing no one got Tom that Snickers bar.

