After the morning news broke about Tillerson’s exit from the White House (among others … yikes), The Onion tweeted out what could be one of our favorite tweets since they took the media apart for fawning over the Oscars.

Oh, and that time they made fun of Hillary threatening pneumonia’s life.

So third favorite? It’s pretty damn funny:

Only Adult Left In Trump Administration Named ‘Mad Dog’ https://t.co/TPye2pvx9G pic.twitter.com/7l9OELf5bA — The Onion (@TheOnion) March 13, 2018

The Onion GETS it.

Notice they didn’t say anything negative or snarky about Mattis.

Guess they knew better.

Sometimes satire is truer than reality.

Trust us, we see a lot of satire every day, and the best satire comes close to the truth that you’re not quite sure.

@GeneralCattis there might be an opening for you if the President fires him as well. — Thoughts Of Cat (@ThoughtsOfCat2) March 13, 2018

#SecDef #Mattis is my hero! I was obviously named for him (well, kinda, with a few feline tweaks, obviously). As a United States Marine Cat general, I would never want to serve under any other commanding officer. (However, I would love a chance to nap on his desk. 💤) — "Mad Cat" Cattis (@GeneralCattis) March 13, 2018

Even the cats get it!

