After the morning news broke about Tillerson’s exit from the White House (among others … yikes), The Onion tweeted out what could be one of our favorite tweets since they took the media apart for fawning over the Oscars.

Oh, and that time they made fun of Hillary threatening pneumonia’s life.

So third favorite? It’s pretty damn funny:

The Onion GETS it.

Notice they didn’t say anything negative or snarky about Mattis.

Guess they knew better.

Sometimes satire is truer than reality.

Trust us, we see a lot of satire every day, and the best satire comes close to the truth that you’re not quite sure.

Even the cats get it!

