Joy Behar has reportedly apologized to Mike Pence for making ugly comments about the vice president’s Christian faith. Did we see this apology take place? No. But Disney execs said it happened and someone close to Pence verified it as well.

Whoopty-flipping-do.

They were worried about their stock, not Christians.

So Disney made a “corporate apology” on behalf of Joy Behar to shareholders to protect its stock value. Meanwhile Ms. Behar didn’t apologize publicly to Vice President Pence at all. In fact she has contempt for him and all Christians. https://t.co/LNl8C8D05D — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 8, 2018

From Fox News:

ABC News’ “The View” star Joy Behar has reportedly apologized for recent comments that mocked Vice President Pence’s Christian faith. Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the Q&A portion of a shareholder meeting on Thursday that Behar apologized directly to Pence on the phone. A source close to Pence confirmed to Fox News that Behar did apologize.

But not to Christians. This woman has been making gross comments about Republicans and Christians for years, it’s probably time Disney asked her to apologize to the rest of these folks as well.

And not just Pence.

I have instructed my stockbroker to sell all holdings in the Walt Disney Company (DIS) until Joy Behar, the anti-Christian bigot who works for Disney’s subsidiary @ABC, is fired or apologizes to all us who hold our Christian faith dearly. #BoycottABC — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 9, 2018

VICIOUS.

Now THAT’S a boycott! 👏👏👏 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 9, 2018

Hitting them where it hurts.

Yup.

Don't have Disney stock but I canceled my trip to Disney for next month👌 — David J Mcclintock (@dmcclintock4117) March 9, 2018

I thought I heard that Mickey called ☎️Joy Behar into his office.

She should be greatful it's not God, yet.#ListenGodTalks #GodLovesYou pic.twitter.com/OjtA36OY9D — Heidi St.Cyr (@HeidiSt68) March 9, 2018

What a great visual!

And don’t worry Joy, all you have to do is wish upon a star or something.

