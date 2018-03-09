Joy Behar has reportedly apologized to Mike Pence for making ugly comments about the vice president’s Christian faith. Did we see this apology take place? No. But Disney execs said it happened and someone close to Pence verified it as well.

Whoopty-flipping-do.

They were worried about their stock, not Christians.

From Fox News:

ABC News’ “The View” star Joy Behar has reportedly apologized for recent comments that mocked Vice President Pence’s Christian faith.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the Q&A portion of a shareholder meeting on Thursday that Behar apologized directly to Pence on the phone.

A source close to Pence confirmed to Fox News that Behar did apologize.

But not to Christians. This woman has been making gross comments about Republicans and Christians for years, it’s probably time Disney asked her to apologize to the rest of these folks as well.

And not just Pence.

VICIOUS.

Hitting them where it hurts.

Yup.

What a great visual!

And don’t worry Joy, all you have to do is wish upon a star or something.

