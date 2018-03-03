Over the past two weeks, the Left has been pressuring everybody and their dog to cut ties with the NRA. And like good little sheep, a few companies have given in and all but crapped on 5.5 million+ NRA members and people who ultimately support the Second Amendment. And while we’re seeing negative effects of these decisions affect these companies (we see you, Delta), some have doubled down and even made statements about supporting gun control.

Like Dick’s Sporting Goods.

At the same time, we implore our elected officials to enact common sense gun reform and pass the following regulations: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/VUuFKkyk6c — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

Blah blah blah and blah.

Interesting how a sporting goods store is caving to a group of people who has likely never set foot in their stores and couldn’t tell a tennis shoe from a hiking boot, but hey, whatever.

They sure made the Left happy and at the end of the day, that seems to be their priority. Not their customers or their bottom lines, nope. It’s all about appeasing the social media mob.

Way to go, Dick’s.

Perfect symmetry to see so many liberals sporting this hashtag: #ThankYouDicks — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 2, 2018

HA!

It really is perfect.

We may have laughed JUST LIKE this.

Ok, we totally did.

Who are you to judge us?!

Is that a Weinstein hashtag? — Jeffrey Voth (@Acuda4me) March 2, 2018

Ooh, good timing with the Oscars tomorrow.

Some days things just come together in a sort of karmic convergence. — Ed Preston (@edpreston) March 2, 2018

And it always seems to happen on Twitter.

Thank the Twitter Gods.

