Hey, at least Michael Ian Black isn’t pretending when it comes to taking our guns, he’s being very open and honest about wanting to take them away from law-abiding Americans which we know will do nothing to stop mass shootings but hey, whatever helps him sleep better at night.

Their solution is to disarm good people so the only ones to remain armed are the police and the bad guys who are doing the shootings in the first place.

Sounds legit.

You know, a couple of months back this editor TRIED really hard to explain fundamental rights to Michael (she even offered to send him a book for free!), and this only led to him blocking her. So it’s no surprise he doesn’t actually understand what the Bill of Rights stands for or the importance of the document.

What do they say about abortion? If you don’t like it, don’t have one.

Michael, if you don’t like guns, don’t buy one.

Simple.

It’s like Michael Googled what the Constitution represents and then deliberately said the complete opposite.

Radical document? We’re shocked he didn’t say it’s living and breathing.

Enter Cam Edwards …

In other words, good luck with that.

Awww that’s adorable, the dig at Dana in the tweet.

Why are Leftist men so awful to women they disagree with?

Yes, that question is rhetorical.

We skipped Wet Hot American Summer because blah … but touché on the drug overdoses. We all know the Left only care about deaths that actually benefit their cause, otherwise, they wouldn’t defend Planned Parenthood and abortion as strongly as they do.

No one said gun violence is a right.

See, he needs that book.

Not to mention there was an assault weapons ban from 1994 to 2004, and looking back there was no decrease in violent crime during that time.

Notice Michael leaves out the part about which gun deaths are on the rise, and sadly that’s suicide, which leads back to the real issue underneath all of this and that’s mental illness.

Which doesn’t support his agenda so notice he’s not interested in really fixing the problem.

Besides, how can we ever take anyone who tweets something like this seriously about stopping gun violence?

See what we mean?

