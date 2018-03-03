Hey, at least Michael Ian Black isn’t pretending when it comes to taking our guns, he’s being very open and honest about wanting to take them away from law-abiding Americans which we know will do nothing to stop mass shootings but hey, whatever helps him sleep better at night.

Their solution is to disarm good people so the only ones to remain armed are the police and the bad guys who are doing the shootings in the first place.

Sounds legit.

Except it was written in to the Bill of Rights. You’d have to try and amend the constitution to change that very basic and fundamental aspect of what it means to be an American. It’s every bit of being American as free speech. — •mêmêntô MÖR1• 💀 ™️ (@CPTMoorgan) March 3, 2018

You know, a couple of months back this editor TRIED really hard to explain fundamental rights to Michael (she even offered to send him a book for free!), and this only led to him blocking her. So it’s no surprise he doesn’t actually understand what the Bill of Rights stands for or the importance of the document.

Yes. Exactly. I want to repeal the Second Amendment. Barring that I want to make gun ownership incredibly onerous. https://t.co/RP8NZu5lbc — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 3, 2018

What do they say about abortion? If you don’t like it, don’t have one.

Michael, if you don’t like guns, don’t buy one.

Simple.

And you can go, “Repealing the Second Amendment is a radical position,” but the Constitution used to is a radical document; the answer to the gun problem is written right into it – change the Constitution. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 3, 2018

It’s like Michael Googled what the Constitution represents and then deliberately said the complete opposite.

Radical document? We’re shocked he didn’t say it’s living and breathing.

Enter Cam Edwards …

You'll need 38 states to amend the Constitution. Also, 44 states have their own right to keep and bear arms enshrined in their own state constitutions. Better get to work. https://t.co/tUSNacBOeO — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 3, 2018

In other words, good luck with that.

It would be a lot easier to do if I had the 300k Americans dead from gun violence over the last ten years to help me. Say hi to Dana for me. https://t.co/kb5QCfAAhj — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 3, 2018

Awww that’s adorable, the dig at Dana in the tweet.

Why are Leftist men so awful to women they disagree with?

Yes, that question is rhetorical.

Or the 65,000 Americans who died from drug overdoses in 2016. Did you know there were more fatal fentanyl overdoses than gun homicides? Think we can get Kroger to stop selling fentanyl? Loved you in Wet Hot American Summer, btw. https://t.co/NftdnOqU1x — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 3, 2018

We skipped Wet Hot American Summer because blah … but touché on the drug overdoses. We all know the Left only care about deaths that actually benefit their cause, otherwise, they wouldn’t defend Planned Parenthood and abortion as strongly as they do.

There are lots of things that kill more people than guns: cancer, heart disease, fentanyl (as you said). We do what we can to decrease those numbers. But we don't do the same for guns: why? Because we think of the freedom to commit gun violence as a right. And thanks about WHAS. https://t.co/bCeawz2DY9 — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 3, 2018

No one said gun violence is a right.

See, he needs that book.

Violent crime, including gun related crime, has been cut almost in half over the last 25 years, all without repealing the #2A. We are doing things. Meanwhile, fatal overdoses from something we HAVE banned are skyrocketing. https://t.co/PWttZS7ZDr — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 3, 2018

Not to mention there was an assault weapons ban from 1994 to 2004, and looking back there was no decrease in violent crime during that time.

True, and yet gun deaths are rising, and far outpace rest of developed world. So we're not doing the right things. https://t.co/MDqrt6yEXa https://t.co/gd5s0zjunb — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 3, 2018

Notice Michael leaves out the part about which gun deaths are on the rise, and sadly that’s suicide, which leads back to the real issue underneath all of this and that’s mental illness.

Which doesn’t support his agenda so notice he’s not interested in really fixing the problem.

Besides, how can we ever take anyone who tweets something like this seriously about stopping gun violence?

Seems like there are only two possible solutions to stopping gun violence in schools:

1. Get rid of the guns.

2. Get rid of the schools. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 2, 2018

See what we mean?

