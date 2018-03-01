Worried about Twitter holding itself accountable? Well, don’t be, because Jack is here to tell us all about how hard they’re working to make sure their solutions are ‘holistic’ and fair.

One sec … HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA *breathes*

Shew, that was funny, our bad.

Ok, here’s what Jack had to say about accountability:

Collective health.

K.

Ha! We love Steak-Umm.

Ok, back to Jack’s rant.

They didn’t predict people would be jerks to each other? Have they not been on the Internet before?

Trending

*cough*

Sure.

As long as the content that remains is content they agree with.

FIFY.

He should use the word, ‘holistic’ more.

Wha?

Variety of opinion.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, sorry, our bad again but that is hilarious.

Independently vetted.

Fancy.

Opportunity! Wheee!

Oh good.

And help wanted.

Alrighty then.

