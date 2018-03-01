Folks, find yourself someone who looks at you the way Bill Mitchell looks at Donald Trump.

Speed limit signs are speed control. They aren't trying to take away your right to drive. Trump is trying to set some speed limits on gun control. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) March 1, 2018

Forget that no real Conservative would ever find a way to justify the government imposing any sort of gun control, but this is almost as bad as when the Left uses car insurance to prove Obamacare is Constitutional and stuff.

Tell me about that constitutional right to drive, again? — moodyredhead (@moodyredhead) March 1, 2018

Did you take some "speed" before you typed this? Read it again Radio Host Kenbot 9000 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SRKDnfveIf — Rick Robinson (@RadioHostRick) March 1, 2018

LOL "conservative" advocating revoking due process. Don't ever change, Bill. — Ordy Packard's Full Semi-Auto Amish (@TheOpulentAmish) March 1, 2018

“Right to bear arms” “Shall not be infringed upon” an American should be able to own an automatic. or any gun for that matter. — DAMAGE INC (@NORCALREDWOODS) March 1, 2018

… and anyway, the founding fathers couldn't have envisioned anything beyond the horse and buggy 🙄 — scottyp (@vvangopher) March 1, 2018

THERE YA’ GO, now we’re really talking like a bunch of Lefties.

Excellent sarcasm in this tweet, just sayin’.

Gun control is really cool, y’all. No, really. https://t.co/zUDmQSKwQu — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) March 1, 2018

He doubled down:

Here's how it works: Democrats expect Trump to go far right on gun control, allowing them to win the middle with just increased background checks. But now, because Trump has seized the middle, Democrats must lurch left, calling for complete denial of 2nd Amendment rights. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) March 1, 2018

Nice try Bill, and we get it, you’re his biggest cheerleader and you’re trying to put forth a good deal of damage control, but this is eff’d up from Trump and he needs to fix it, ASAP.

