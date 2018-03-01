At first, we thought there was NO WAY this awesome handgun was real … but it is.

MERICA!

No one needs a hundred rounds for their handgun. Ban high capacity magazines. Reasonable gun reform NOW! pic.twitter.com/c3O4RDo11u — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) March 1, 2018

Just LOOK at this thing! It’s amazing.

Must. Have. This. Handgun.

It's real and it's fantastichttps://t.co/ka6ybsyeIl — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) March 1, 2018

This editor is already trying to figure out how she can carry concealed with this …

Look at those chambers!

How is this website still free? pic.twitter.com/Osy0hWAcEw — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 1, 2018

Hrm.

Welp, you know, when you look at it from a certain angle is it sort of … masculine.

Heh.

Oh well, THAT one is way better … wait, no …

Hrm again.

Take your time. Now that I know this unusable novelty item exists I’m buying one. — Radioactive Man (@MetricButtload) March 1, 2018

Right?

Dear Santa,

This Twitchy editor has been really good this year …

We must make this happen.

I don't give a wet fart in a windstorm for your assessment of what I need in order to exercise my fundamental individual liberties. It's not called the Bill of Needs, you senile fascist. Free people do not ask permission to bear arms. — Alo Konsen (@OhioCoastie) March 1, 2018

Harsh.

But true.

Heard your party wasn’t backing you for re-election…can’t imagine why. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) March 1, 2018

That one left a mark.

I don't think so lady……. Now do us all a favor and retire already. — Jonathan Zukawski (@JZukawski) March 1, 2018

Starting to see a theme here, Dianne.

Can't imagine you'd get much resistance to banning 200-round handgun magazines. I say go for it. https://t.co/rE4YbJ0dTm — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) March 1, 2018

HA!

Its just so beautiful tho — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 1, 2018

It is, isn’t it?

*sigh*

