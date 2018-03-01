At first, we thought there was NO WAY this awesome handgun was real … but it is.
MERICA!
No one needs a hundred rounds for their handgun. Ban high capacity magazines. Reasonable gun reform NOW! pic.twitter.com/c3O4RDo11u
— Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) March 1, 2018
Just LOOK at this thing! It’s amazing.
Must. Have. This. Handgun.
It's real and it's fantastichttps://t.co/ka6ybsyeIl
— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) March 1, 2018
This editor is already trying to figure out how she can carry concealed with this …
Look at those chambers!
How is this website still free? pic.twitter.com/Osy0hWAcEw
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 1, 2018
Hrm.
Welp, you know, when you look at it from a certain angle is it sort of … masculine.
Heh.
— neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 1, 2018
Oh well, THAT one is way better … wait, no …
Hrm again.
Take your time. Now that I know this unusable novelty item exists I’m buying one.
— Radioactive Man (@MetricButtload) March 1, 2018
Right?
Dear Santa,
This Twitchy editor has been really good this year …
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 1, 2018
We must make this happen.
I don't give a wet fart in a windstorm for your assessment of what I need in order to exercise my fundamental individual liberties.
It's not called the Bill of Needs, you senile fascist. Free people do not ask permission to bear arms.
— Alo Konsen (@OhioCoastie) March 1, 2018
Harsh.
But true.
Heard your party wasn’t backing you for re-election…can’t imagine why.
— Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) March 1, 2018
That one left a mark.
I don't think so lady……. Now do us all a favor and retire already.
— Jonathan Zukawski (@JZukawski) March 1, 2018
Starting to see a theme here, Dianne.
Can't imagine you'd get much resistance to banning 200-round handgun magazines. I say go for it. https://t.co/rE4YbJ0dTm
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) March 1, 2018
HA!
Its just so beautiful tho
— Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 1, 2018
It is, isn’t it?
*sigh*
