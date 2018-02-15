Which member of the YouTube social media team thought this was a good thing to tweet?

Seriously, we had to look for the blue check multiple times because we just couldn’t believe this was real … but it is.

So don’t subscribe to creators because you enjoy their content, do it based on the color of their skin.

How absolutely insulting to black creators on YouTube.

What next? A tweet telling people to follow content creators based on their sex? Gender?

Wait, we don’t want to give YouTube any ideas.

There would be protests in the streets and buildings on fire.

Boom.

Support your creators equally, not based on the color of their skin. That is what real equality looks like, YouTube.

Not sending out smug, silly tweets on Valentine’s Day tellings people to select content based on race.

Derp.

What a novel idea.

Related:

REPORT: YouTuber alerted the FBI about Nikolas Cruz in September 2017

‘TWISTED loser.’ Charles C.W. Cooke SHUTS DOWN Harry Reid flunkie picking #guncontrol fight in 2 tweets