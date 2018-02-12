If you find yourself comparing Trump to Kim Jong-un because you think Trump is eviler than the dictator of North Korea, it might be time to seriously reexamine what it is you’re trying to accomplish politically in your life.

And c’mon, singing North Korea’s praises as a means to hate on the United States is just … well … dumb.

Looking at you, Michael Moore.

Jake Tapper himself has had enough of the ridiculous mooning from folks having a lovefest with the world’s most repressive country, even some of his colleagues:

If you hate US leaders more than you hate the Kim Jong-un regime, you really need to read up on North Korea. Amnesty: https://t.co/jXmiEqYjMM HRW: https://t.co/IPerHJszuV Committee for Human Rights in North Korea: https://t.co/wSWqutmlFW — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 11, 2018

Thanks for this, Jake.

From HRW.org:

Under the rule of Kim Jong-Un, North Korea remains among the world’s most repressive countries. All basic freedoms have been severely restricted under the Kim family’s political dynasty. A 2014 UN Commission of Inquiry found that abuses in North Korea were without parallel in the contemporary world. They include extermination, murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, rape, forced abortions, and other sexual violence. North Korea operates secretive prison camps where perceived opponents of the government are sent to face torture and abuse, starvation rations, and forced labor. Fear of collective punishment is used to silence dissent. There is no independent media, functioning civil society, or religious freedom.

But damn, those cheerleaders are so mesmerizing!

Jake CNN has surrendered to North Korea it's time for you to come home to Fox News. This is how it was always meant to be. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 11, 2018

YAAAAAAS.

100% of the time that you and I agree Tapper, we're right. — Denis M Brown (@brown_denism) February 12, 2018

This was pretty good.

tapper is bae — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) February 12, 2018

True story.

Thank you, Jake. I am thankful that Americans are free to criticize aspects of American life. Indeed, criticism of existing problems has often been what has led America forward…but we need to take a step back if our criticism leads us to presenting N. Korea as superior to USA. — Jodie Augustine (@jojojoaugustine) February 11, 2018

Bingo. It’s perfectly fine (Hell, it’s American) to complain about your government and the people who lead it, but if you’re to a point where you’re defending a regime that puts thousands of its own citizens into work/death camps because you think Trump is a big meanie you’ve gone too far.

