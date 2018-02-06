It appears there is a lack of male managers willing to mentor women.

Hrm. Hard to blame men for avoiding mentoring women when it is far too easy to be accused of sexual misconduct, which in turn could be used to ruin their entire lives.

Arianna Huffington seems shocked and even a tad bit worried about this new ‘trend’:

Ask any man, is it really worth the risk though?

Harsh but not entirely untrue.

We love this gif.

Gosh. Why?

Yikes.

And yes, that’s part of the reason why.

Indeed feminists have. And now they’ll complain that they’re not paid as much as their male counterparts because they can’t get the training necessary.

When virtue signaling burns bridges.

Wow.

Go team go.

Answer: they won’t.

Seems feminists are figuring this out way too late though.

#YayFeminism

