It appears there is a lack of male managers willing to mentor women.

Hrm. Hard to blame men for avoiding mentoring women when it is far too easy to be accused of sexual misconduct, which in turn could be used to ruin their entire lives.

Arianna Huffington seems shocked and even a tad bit worried about this new ‘trend’:

3x as many male managers are now uncomfortable mentoring women in the wake of #MeToo. This is a huge step in the wrong direction. We need more men to #MentorHer. https://t.co/RyPo0PBz7N — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) February 6, 2018

Ask any man, is it really worth the risk though?

"A woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle." -"Feminists" for the last 40+ years. "A man needs to mentor a woman like he needs the barrel of a loaded shotgun in his mouth." -Men today — Mitch (@EnasYorl) February 6, 2018

Harsh but not entirely untrue.

Lol. Someone needs a hug pic.twitter.com/Wv1RYOWgWd — Smittie™ *insert blue check* (@smittie61984) February 6, 2018

We love this gif.

I wonder why? 🤔 — CateCouldn’tCareLess (@curiousccate) February 6, 2018

Gosh. Why?

Yikes.

And yes, that’s part of the reason why.

You’ve bitten the hand that could have fed you. — Brendan Bear 🐻 (@BFG1776) February 6, 2018

Indeed feminists have. And now they’ll complain that they’re not paid as much as their male counterparts because they can’t get the training necessary.

What did you think was going to happen? THe amazing thing is you're surprised. — Dreaming American (@US395) February 6, 2018

When virtue signaling burns bridges.

As a woman I too would be hesitant to mentor today’s women. — Terry Crosby (@terrycrosby) February 6, 2018

Wow.

Great job Liberals 🙄 #UnintendedConsequences — Politically Stripped ™️ (@politstrip) February 6, 2018

Go team go.

Why would any man put their entire life and career on the line when one accusation can destroy them?? — Gina Carey (@Gmomma5boys) February 6, 2018

Answer: they won’t.

Seems feminists are figuring this out way too late though.

#YayFeminism

