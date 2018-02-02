Every time Kamala Harris tweets about ‘the children’, whether it’s saving them from guns, or CHIP, or evil tax cuts, or if she’s blathering on about Dreamers, the fact that she openly supports abortion up to birth keeps us from taking her seriously about their well-being.

Ok, full transparency, Kamala being Kamala keeps us from taking her seriously about much of anything, but you get the picture.

What did she think would happen if she tweeted this?

We’ve lost too many children, classmates, friends, and family members to gun violence. It’s had a devastating impact on our communities. When do we say enough is enough and actually pass common-sense gun safety laws? — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 2, 2018

Won’t someone please think of the children?!

Sure, tell us another one.

I’d like to know your definition of “gun violence.” (Reader Note: notice she doesn’t say “gun crime” or “murder.” This is so the Left can lump in suicides and accidental gun discharges into “violence.”) — Deplora-Trooper (@BucTrooper) February 2, 2018

She is also doing this so she can lump gang violence into her ‘protect the children’ pandering to up the number of young people hurt or killed by guns.

You mean California doesn't have enough gun laws. WTF Harris? — James Joyce (@Leaerjet) February 2, 2018

Kamala wants to make it even MORE illegal to murder people.

We already have some of the strictest gun laws in the country in CA. What do you suggest? — Scotty (@ScottyinCA) February 2, 2018

Super duper double illegal.

That oughta do it!

#KateSteinle was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant who had been deported multiple times. Lack of additional gun laws isn't the problem. End illegal immigration. End sanctuary cities. Make our country safer. Secure the border and get DACA approved##DACA #IllegalAliens — Keen Report (@KeenReport) February 2, 2018

Oh yeah, what about that little tidbit? What is she doing to protect children from criminals crossing the border illegally?

Zilch.

We have laws but most democrat officials pick and choose what laws they want to enforce. Right??? And usually take the side of the criminal? — Mark Whitrock (@MarkWhitrock) February 2, 2018

She’s a Democrat, don’t pester her with the reality of how they absolutely pick and choose which laws to enforce depending on their talking point of the day.

That’s oppressive or something.

