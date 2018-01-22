Hey Alyssa, did you know the Constitution already covers all Americans, men, and women? And that pretending we need a special bill to make sure women are super duper equal is the opposite of equality? Being special is never being equal.

But that didn’t stop Alyssa from going on some pointless tweetstorm about the Equal Rights Amendment.

Yeah, we rolled our eyes too.

A lot.

Did you know women are not guaranteed equal justice under the law of our Constitution? True story. That’s why in 1923 the Equal Rights Amendment was introduced in congress. #7in10forRoe #ERAnow (Thread) pic.twitter.com/t3b9I9dK9i — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 22, 2018

Did you know there are no guarantees in life? OMG QUICK WRITE AN AMENDMENT.

"Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” #ERAnow pic.twitter.com/oGlwaSSink — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 22, 2018

That’s already there, in the Constitution.

See the 14th Amendment.

The Equal Rights Amendment proposes an amendment to the US Constitution guaranteeing equal rights for all citizens regardless of sex. Equal means equal. #ERAnow pic.twitter.com/sg7Fpnh6w1 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 22, 2018

WE ARE ALREADY EQUAL.

Lack of recognition of women’s equality in the Constitution perpetuates the belief that women are ‘less than’ which leads to unequal treatment, abuses of power, sexual harassment, misconduct and assault. #ERAnow pic.twitter.com/PaHFR0pwfP — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 22, 2018

No, people like Alyssa Milano pretending we need special legislation to protect women actually perpetuates the idea that women are less than.

The Equal Rights Amendment is also an economic issue. And it is proven that when women earn more it helps stimulates the economy. Gender equality would boost the economy by over 4.3 trillion over a decade#ERAnow pic.twitter.com/VlW6jGKYJz — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 22, 2018

Women need to work different jobs that pay more (like plumbers, electricians, mechanics, etc.) if they want to earn more.

Ugh, when will this wage gap myth DIE?

The ERA would provide legal protection against rolling back the advances in women's rights that have been achieved since the mid–20th century. And by the way, right now discriminatory laws are being enacted in many states. #ERAnow #7in10forRoe pic.twitter.com/mUhaClmwCG — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 22, 2018

Abortion isn’t a right.

But life is.

The Equal Rights Amendment was passed by Congress in 1972 and sent to the states for ratification. Ratification is just a fancy word for making something officially valid. It was ratified by 35 of the necessary 38 states. #ERAnow pic.twitter.com/jozSsaPGrF — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 22, 2018

Because it’s already in the Constitution.

*sigh*

Is Alyssa really so dense about the Constitution that she actually believes it doesn’t cover women?

Wait, don’t answer that.

#FakeNews. The Constitution requires equality under the law for people. Women are people. — Wade Miller ✝️ (@J_Wade_Miller) January 22, 2018

But Alyssa needs to believe that women are victims BECAUSE otherwise what can she prattle on all day, every day about?

Are you familiar with the 14th Amendment — Edward Kenway (@themanfronUNCLE) January 22, 2018

Apparently, she’s not.

Did you know that equal pay for equal work has been the law of the land for 5+ decades?https://t.co/VotgMFdpFQ — Michael pratschner (@mpratschner) January 22, 2018

Shhh, she’s rolling.

So women are not person? Never knew that! So I guess the 14th Amendment is just a meaningless Amendment. Why do women need special treatment? Perhaps one day you will actually take time to read the constitution! — David Korkowski (@d_korkowski) January 22, 2018

You're pretty good at copying and pasting, I cringe at the thought of you actually articulating anything on your own. — Dan (@dalsx1) January 22, 2018

Scary indeed.

"Did you know women are not guaranteed equal justice under the law of our Constitution? True story."

😂😂😂 You have zero capacity for embarrassment. — ⛄️ Brian ☃️ (@applecharlie5) January 22, 2018

We keep waiting for the day that she figures out she’s tweeting stuff that will make her look stupid.

Hasn’t happened yet.

Did you know that women are citizens of the United States and have all the rights and protections due citizens, regardless of gender? — John Sheridan (@JohnSheridan12) January 22, 2018

So… What, as a white man, do I need to do to make amends for all the societal norms of the past, none of which I created or benefited from? I'm sorry for all the slaves I never owned, the land I never stole, and the freedoms I never refused anyone? #JackAssSJW — Chumly Pieplate (@Chumly_Pieplate) January 22, 2018

Don’t give her any ideas, man.

By this logic, people with brown eyes aren’t guaranteed equal justice because the Constitution doesn’t explicitly list them as being protected. You won’t find a single court in the United States that interprets the Constitution as not applying equally to everyone. — John Hornbuckle (@JohnRHornbuckle) January 22, 2018

She should stick with playing pretend, right?

