Hillary Clinton tweeting about Haiti and trying to shame Trump for calling the country a sh*thole may be the most out of touch and ridiculous thing we’ve seen on Twitter, and we’ve seen a LOT of stupid stuff on the social media giant. Especially with what we know about the Clinton Foundation and the way they used Haiti for donations to pay for things like weddings.

The anniversary of the devastating earthquake 8 years ago is a day to remember the tragedy, honor the resilient people of Haiti, & affirm America’s commitment to helping our neighbors. Instead, we‘re subjected to Trump’s ignorant, racist views of anyone who doesn’t look like him. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 12, 2018

Grammy really should go back to lurking in the woods.

How dare you tweet about the anniversary of that disaster after you stole so much money from the proud Haitian people? What you and your sicko husband did to that country should be criminal! You are truly a vile individual!! You STOLE from that country!! — Joey Mannarino (@MannarinoJoey) January 12, 2018

Hillary certainly has a lot of nerve …

You are truly a sick and ignorant woman! Do you not see the irony of this tweet? What you did to Haiti will NEVER be forgiven!! You will pay, if not now, in your afterlife. — Joey Mannarino (@MannarinoJoey) January 12, 2018

That or she’s completely unaware of the world around her.

She still seems bitter. And as lacking in self-awareness as ever. https://t.co/nA6sAd2w4g — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) January 12, 2018

Ever.

She only remembered when she looked back at her bank statement. https://t.co/GnVtquw4Te — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) January 12, 2018

When she got the bills for Chelsea’s wedding, yup.

Or Chelsea’s wedding photos — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) January 12, 2018

HA!

Haiti? You really want to go down this road, aubela? https://t.co/n15IXoagej — Ordy Packard – Enormously Consensual Barn (@TheOpulentAmish) January 12, 2018

She has ZERO self-awareness.

Or shame for that matter.

Hillary "super predator" Clinton raped the people of Haiti out of Billions of dollars. I'm thankful every single day that you will never be president. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 12, 2018

Truth hurts.

You have big balls commenting on Haiti NO ONE'S PRESIDENT. Give them the money I DONATED to them. Sell Chelsea's dress and donate the 💰 BACK to Haiti @RealJamesWoods @realDonaldTrump — "Are you ready? Okay. Let's roll." (@mikeschmidt1995) January 12, 2018

Yes, it's way better to steal their money than to badmouth them. — Alex Koyfman (@alexkoyfman) January 12, 2018

Where is that hospital you were supposed to build in #Haiti ? You collected $500 million thru your foundation… oh wait, forgot: Chelsea’s wedding & apt ⚖️ Your fake outrage is obnoxious — J Lewis (@Lewispontifex) January 12, 2018

So where is the money U promised Haiti? Did it go to Chelsea’s Wedding? — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) January 12, 2018

Sensing a theme here.

I recall all the promises you made to help the victims of the earthquake. Most of those promises remain unfulfilled. — Margie Sarcia (@MVSarcia) January 12, 2018

But Trump called it a sh*thole! That’s worse or something.

Maybe people who profit personally (and handsomely) from a specific natural disaster shouldn't spearhead the effort to lambaste others for making stupid, but otherwise meaningless comments about the people from that same country. Just a thought… — Toxic Masculini-G (@TCC_Grouchy) January 12, 2018

Is that the same earthquake that the Clinton Foundation used to rip off Haiti? You belong in jail you criminal. — Peter Dickerson (@Peter_Dickerson) January 12, 2018

You robbed them blind. — That Guy (@AlaskaNorseman) January 12, 2018

Tough crowd, grammy.

