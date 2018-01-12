Hillary Clinton tweeting about Haiti and trying to shame Trump for calling the country a sh*thole may be the most out of touch and ridiculous thing we’ve seen on Twitter, and we’ve seen a LOT of stupid stuff on the social media giant. Especially with what we know about the Clinton Foundation and the way they used Haiti for donations to pay for things like weddings.

Grammy really should go back to lurking in the woods.

Hillary certainly has a lot of nerve …

That or she’s completely unaware of the world around her.

Ever.

When she got the bills for Chelsea’s wedding, yup.

HA!

She has ZERO self-awareness.

Or shame for that matter.

Truth hurts.

Sensing a theme here.

But Trump called it a sh*thole! That’s worse or something.

Tough crowd, grammy.

