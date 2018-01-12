Wait, you mean it’s not smart for a bunch of screeching Leftist harpies to sit on Twitter and call Trump crazy all day?

Gosh, who’da thunk it?

Oh yeah, every single sane person on Twitter.

American Psychiatric Association Calls for End to 'Armchair' Psychiatry https://t.co/7SwHW1GWS5 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 12, 2018

From Psychiatry.org:

Today, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) reiterates its continued and unwavering commitment to the ethical principle known as “The Goldwater Rule.” We at the APA call for an end to psychiatrists providing professional opinions in the media about public figures whom they have not examined, whether it be on cable news appearances, books, or in social media. Armchair psychiatry or the use of psychiatry as a political tool is the misuse of psychiatry and is unacceptable and unethical. “The Goldwater Rule embodies these concepts and makes it unethical for a psychiatrist to render a professional opinion to the media about a public figure unless the psychiatrist has examined the person and has proper authorization to provide the statement,” said APA CEO and Medical Director Saul Levin, M.D., M.P.A. “APA stands behind this rule.”

Ya’ think?

Good. Likewise, journalists ought to call on other journalists to stop pushing "armchair psychiatry" diagnosis, and using it as a political tactic. — DacianRomân🕇🇺🇸👌 (@Uselessrant) January 12, 2018

Meep.

NFL Analysts Call for end of "Armchair Quarterbacks." Leave it to the professionals. — Your Canadian GF (@YourCanadianGF) January 12, 2018

Hey, we see what you did there.

Headline: “Psychiatrists don’t care if world ends in nuclear apoclypse as long as policy developed when smoking was still considered safe is maintained.” — 🤔 (@wtente) January 12, 2018

Maybe it’s time for these people to see a psychiatrist or five?

It doesn't take a board certified professional to see that 45 is a mental health disaster. — Ekatarina Sayanova (@ESayanova) January 12, 2018

So many experts on Twitter, so little time.

