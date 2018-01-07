Al Gore is concerned that it’s bitter cold in parts of the US.

Even though you know, it’s winter and that’s what happens in the winter.

Still, he and Dr. Michael Mann took time to explain that this is somehow part of a climate crisis (notice they changed it from climate change):

It’s bitter cold in parts of the US, but climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann explains that’s exactly what we should expect from the climate crisis. https://t.co/6UfJ9Xxpq6 — Al Gore (@algore) January 4, 2018

Go to this site, read about how it’s winter but it’s like some super killer winter and then …

Let me guess: we should DONATE to some website, correct? https://t.co/0PLizZuURE — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 6, 2018

Boom goes the dynamite.

This burn could absolutely melt the polar bears.

Wait. We mean melt the ice caps.

Or something.

James had several ideas that were much better for helping people in the cold than giving Al Gore more money:

Instead of donating your money to a #ClimateHustler, go buy some cold weather sleeping bags. Drive around and give them to the homeless. Instead of supporting more private jet trips for some fat blowhard opportunist, you may be saving the life of a better human being. #WinWin — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 6, 2018

Bingo.

Gore is likely more than comfy in his giant mansion using tons of electricity and other resources while sitting on Twitter pandering to paranoid Americans about a climate crisis because it’s cold … in the winter.

The sleeping bags are rated for weather conditions. The reason sleeping bags are advisable is that, unlike blankets, they zip up and contain a person’s body heat. While you’re at it, rummage through your closet and find stuff. A child’s coat can protect a homeless person’s pet. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 6, 2018

Awesome.

Far better investment than giving Tipper’s husband another dime to tell us how polar bears are dying out and the ice caps will be gone by 2014.

Heh.

