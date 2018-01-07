Hollywood is a cesspool.

In other news, water is wet.

Seems the Academy regrets removing all-around pervert and houseplant assaulter Havey Weinstein ‘so hastily.’

Don't worry, though – they're going to wear black clothes or something. https://t.co/3dUdPY19fM — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) January 7, 2018

From Page Six:

And it’s not just new allegations that are haunting the Academy. What to do about two of the most notorious accused sexual predators in Hollywood, Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski, who were charged years before the Weinstein stories broke? Or, for that matter, Casey Affleck — who last year won the Best Actor Oscar — and the two settled cases of sexual-harassment against him? (Cosby and Affleck deny the accusations.) Now, a barrage of petitions, complaints and letters are hitting Academy CEO Dawn Hudson and newly elected president John Bailey about these other men.

Gosh, they’re surrounded by douchebags and perverts, whatever will they do?!

The "repurcussions" of kicking him out are having to confront what to do with the rest of the abusers. And of course the Academy has no interest in that. https://t.co/QJ6XFPxMB2 — Morilla Channel (@molratty) January 7, 2018

They’re not worried about the fact that Hollywood is full of sexual offenders, they’re worried about what will happen to the Academy.

Adorable ain’t it?

So you mean they weren’t serious? Lemme find my shocked face. It’s right…here. pic.twitter.com/maWvu9V1VY — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) January 7, 2018

It’s pathetic ain’t’ it?

Here we see Harvey Weinstein introduced at the next Academy Awards ceremony. pic.twitter.com/jmgAcwc3jJ — Saeger Ryman (@ezsaeger) January 7, 2018

And they're totally cool with keeping Polanski in the club. — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) January 7, 2018

That'll show 'em! Nothing like wearing black dresses to show one's moral bona fides. — Melvin Backstrom (@Incornsyucopia) January 7, 2018

Hollywood never met a hole they didn't think should be deeper… — Ron Pyle (@rreactor) January 7, 2018

May well be the most perfect tweet about Hollywood, ever.

Bingo.

Now that the MSM is off of the Trump is a sexual predator angle and onto Trump is mentally unfit, it's time to bring their buddies back into the fold — OhMyStradivarius (@LarryFinesHair) January 7, 2018

Now that it’s not politically advantageous to call out their own perverts they’re moving on.

Fair point.

Hollywood is always uncomfortable when it has to do the right thing.

Morality makes them itchy. — Brad Slager 💻🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) January 7, 2018

Reality as well.

i feel sorry for them that they're going to to have to confront all the misogyny and sexual assault within their ranks. oh wait, i no i don't — Summers Brother 🍕 (@hugetinymistake) January 7, 2018

Ha! Us either.

Of course not. Most of them are guilty of actually abusing their position or they are guilty of not saying when they knew what was going on. Both are horribly wrong. — KC (@keepingitstr8t) January 7, 2018

Like we said, cesspool.

