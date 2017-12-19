Stacey Dash is standing up for Hollywood’s most vulnerable victims.

I’m appalled at my industry for not coming forward on @Corey_Feldman warnings and appeals for help. Where is the hashtag for abused children? Here you go: #THEMTOO https://t.co/N9dKqKHHNC — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) December 19, 2017

Hollywood ‘activists’ like Alyssa Milano seem to want to make the #MeToo movement about themselves because hardly any of their focus has been on the very real situation many children face in Hollywood (even though Corey Feldman has been doing his best to make noise about it).

Guess if Hollywood elites can’t dress up in fancy black dresses at an award ceremony to raise awareness about it they’re not all that interested in helping out.

Unless you’re Stacey Dash.

Corey Feldman has been in the news recently. For decades, Feldman has claimed he and partner and best friend, the late Corey Haim were victims of sexual abuse. He charged that the real problem Hollywood faces rampant pedophilia. His autobiography outlined horrible incidences without naming names. Feldman has always maintained that he would one day divulge the names of the abusers. Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” is the #METOO movement. These are the women who came forward to speak out against sexual abuse. I ask, why was Corey Feldman not on this cover?

Because he’s a white, straight, male.

Sorry, but no one in that movement seems all the concerned that men (and children) are also victims of sexual assault in Hollywood.

#METOO (THEM TOO) GOD BLESS you both …. and I too read your piece what a beautiful inspirational piece!! — ⚜DANIELLELIZABETH⚜ (@Rock4Trouble82) December 19, 2017

Sadly there are probably so many more adult in the business who were in the same situation. I'm willing to bet that's why child stars had such horrible adulthoods. If the traumatized children never got help they grew up to be struggling adults dealing with a cache of issues. — S.B. Santiago Blog (@ArtsBlogKeeper1) December 19, 2017

It’s time to start helping these kids.

Thank you! It’s about time people start to #standwithcorey I find it strange for years he has been trying to come forward and no one wants to hear his truth — Jennie Brown (@Brownerj) December 19, 2017

I have believed Cory from the gate! He has been humiliated over & over again. Sure, He has always been awkward..that is why we loved him to begin with! So shameful that he has had to carry this around on his own, for all these years…. — Tanya Brooks (@t_brooks02) December 19, 2017

#StandWithCorey

#StaneWithTheseKids

I’m a #metoo teen through adulthood and a #THEMTOO (1st through 3rd). Children are precious. When you hurt children you take their innocence away. Many nights as a kid no one would hear my screams and sobs. Mom was working my siblings ran off and left me with that man. Ns what — sweets (@GinaLynnessoils) December 19, 2017

He did to them sexually but assume if I was abused like that they probably were too. I remember seeing a lot of violent behaviors. My two spots were the bed between the wall and my closet my bedroom window faced the garage. I saw what he did to my brother. As I saw he looked up — sweets (@GinaLynnessoils) December 19, 2017

And grinned and and I ran and hid as I heard my brother scream. What I saw terrified me he whipped my brother with a winter truck tire chain. That time on I bent over backwards because I didn’t want that done to me. I obeyed him like a good robot too scared to fight at that age. — sweets (@GinaLynnessoils) December 19, 2017

This. Breaks. Our. Hearts.

What a great article, I couldn’t agree more with all you have said! First thing I thought when I saw the magazine cover is, Why isn’t @Corey_Feldman included? Second thought was, Why in the world is Ashley Judd on there? 🤦‍♀️ — Jen Stuhr Meagher (@JenLSMeagher) December 19, 2017

Good question.

