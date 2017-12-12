You know those tweets you come across every once in awhile where you sort of sit back, scratch your head, and wonder if the person who wrote the tweet may have eaten a bunch of lead paint as a child?

Because this tweet from Steven Thrasher is just that sort of tweet:

Dear Legacy Media Publications, If you hire us in plum jobs, we promise we will do better work than the straight white men (as we always have), but without exposing our genitals at work or harassing the other staff. Sincerely,

All the women, queers &/or people of color. — Steven Thrasher (@thrasherxy) December 11, 2017

Kill all the men (but just the straight white ones)! And ‘queers’? That’s ok to use these days? Hrm.

Steven appears to be a writer ‘at large,’ writing for sites like the Guardian and Buzzfeed … which actually makes perfect sense when you read this tweet.

And c’mon, only straight white men sexually harass others?

Sure.. no queers do that… pic.twitter.com/1RtdPo4ij8 — Slough Feg is afraid of mutant snowmen (@_SpacePirate__) December 12, 2017

It was a very infamous ‘coming out’ for Kevin Spacey indeed.

Why would you expect to get hired when you begin the application process by informing your potential employer that you will refuse to get along with certain people in the company, based solely on gender and skin colour? — Michael Fitzgibbon (@FitzDrum) December 12, 2017

Hire us because we hate those one guys who are white and straight probably isn’t the best way to get a job. Although in 2017 anything is possible.

No, not bigoted at all… — Klauss S. (@TheRealKlauss) December 12, 2017

Imagine if a white man wrote this … wait, he is white.

Oh brother.

Calm down, Missy. — Victor Cachat (@SocrateezNutz) December 12, 2017

Heh.

So you believe that Clarence Thomas, as a person of color, must have been innocent of the sexual harassment charges, right? — Robert Woolley (@RandomlyBob) December 11, 2017

yeah who ever heard of a person of color doing something sexually inappropriate pic.twitter.com/rNnrbbsmr4 — Logan Act Violator (@notwokieleaks) December 12, 2017

D’oh!

Dear Bigot, It's very nice of you to reveal your ignorance laced within the stereotyped tribalism you espouse but no thanks. We judge by the content of an INDIVIDUAL's character instead of your divisive anti-American Socialist collective condemnation. Yours Truly, America — Dig For 진실 (@MediaLies1) December 12, 2017

‘Nuff said.

Related:

SALTY: When even Lauren Duca is dissing Chris Cillizza and CNN you KNOW they’re in the toilet