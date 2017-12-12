Gosh, the family of would-be suicide bomber Akayed Ullah is upset with how law enforcement responded to their degenerate family member trying to kill hundreds (maybe thousands) of people on the NYC subway because of Christmas posters?

Color us NOT sympathetic.

JUST IN: Family of NYC terror attack suspect releases statement, saying they’re “outraged” by actions of law enforcement – WABC pic.twitter.com/H6FTQlMEjD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 11, 2017

Only in NYC.

How dare law enforcement try and figure out why some POS terrorist wannabe tried to kill thousands of people yesterday. The nerve.

“Sorry our son tried to blow up a lot of you on your way to work today, but the cops were kinda rude to us after that and we want answers” https://t.co/2nEN4czLx9 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 12, 2017

BOOMAGE.

The cops were rude after our family member failed to blow himself and the NYC subway up doesn’t exactly appeal to the general public.

But Buck it's global warming — Angry BS Biker (@BSBiker) December 12, 2017

Duh.

Cry me a river. — Lady Hecate (@Hecate40) December 12, 2017

Someone get Ullah’s family some tissue, please.

I don’t understand this…the guy tried to kill innocent people with no regard and the family is now upset at some inconveniences?? Would they have felt bad if there were “inconvenient” funerals! #usa 🇺🇸 this insanity has to stop — Reality Beaker (@RealityBeaker) December 12, 2017

Everything is stupid and nothing matters.

Yay 2017.

Outraged! THEY are outraged! — Timothy (@Tj31Tim) December 12, 2017

Yup, THEY were outraged.

Rude? Attempting to murder innocent Americans, while your family and son are privileged guests, entitles you to be handled with kit gloves? REALLY? You haven't anything worthy of sympathy, America wants and deserves the answers. — Cindy Smith (@CindySm92914679) December 12, 2017

Poor terrorists family! sniffle! — Suze Michelini (@emilia_suze) December 12, 2017

They are the REAL victims, right?

Oh and about those ‘allegations’ against their family member?

Your son has burns on his body from the bomb so he’s guilty. Not sorry others were held for questioning it’s well documented Isis use kids for bombshell too. — Hypnoyouellie (@hypnoyouellie) December 12, 2017

In the end, you know what NYC should have said?

Here's an answer: Bite me. — SixSBRings:) (@MadPatsFan1954) December 12, 2017

Mic drop.

Related:

Family of accused pipe-bomber is heartbroken, saddened … and also outraged at law enforcement