A few years back, Mario Batali said terrible things to this editor on Twitter during an altercation about abortion. In addition to several nasty tweets, Mario suggested this editor needed to nap and meowed at her … keyword being her.

Seems this behavior and far worse may not be limited to Twitter.

Mario Batali steps away from his restaurant empire after four women accuse him of sexual misconduct https://t.co/MlqN8rzp04 pic.twitter.com/kRVmiSpEKD — Eater NY (@EaterNY) December 11, 2017

From Eater NY:

The chef is one of four women who allege that Batali touched them inappropriately in a pattern of behavior that appears to span at least two decades. Three of the women worked for Batali in some capacity during their careers. One former employee alleges that over the course of two years, he repeatedly grabbed her from behind and held her tightly against his body. Another former employee alleges that he groped her and that, in a separate incident, he compelled her to straddle him; another alleges that he grabbed her breasts at a party, though she no longer worked for him at the time. The woman whose allegations are described above has never worked for Batali, though she works in the restaurant industry. Batali was reprimanded for inappropriate behavior in the workplace as recently as two months ago. According to a spokesperson for Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group — the restaurant-management services company that provides support to around 24 restaurants owned by, among others, Batali and Joe Bastianich — in October 2017, a B&B restaurant employee officially reported inappropriate behavior by Batali to the company. It was the first formal complaint about Batali, who was reprimanded and required to undergo training, according to the company.

Required to undergo training.

K.

It’s Batali. And it’s bad . — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) December 11, 2017

He has been a creep for years. He is why I have never watched The Chew. — Michelle (@michnic70) December 11, 2017

Holy crocs…. I didn't see that coming. How many more chefs will fall? Batali, damn. — Rhonda (@tfajwj) December 11, 2017

Admittedly he was not the first chef that came to this editor’s mind, but when the story broke, it was less than surprising.

Not a surprise at all. — Janet Fullington (@starfanjan) December 11, 2017

Sorry but my creep-far has been up on this guy since the beginning. Either way it's unfortunate but buh-bye. My crocs will never look the same. — C A S S (@ascorpiostale) December 11, 2017

He is. And has always been a piece of shit TBH. Can’t tell you the number of times he’s been super creepy. Especially in the back of Babbo while chain smoking as I was walking by. — Mona (@Mona) December 11, 2017

At this point one has to wonder, who’s next?

