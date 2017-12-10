It all started here, where most debates about the suckiness of Socialism do, with a story or a reference to Venezuela.

With foes absent, Venezuela's socialists to gain from local vote https://t.co/RwDHas72Xt — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) December 10, 2017

And as most people know, Venezuela is a dump suggesting to its citizens that they eat rabbits in order to survive because there is no food.

Yay Socialism.

Seems even the Socialist Party didn’t like being tied to Venezuela …

Venezuela has a capitalist economy with leftists managing it. Socialists want a class-free state-free money-free society of equals. Stop reporting fake news. pic.twitter.com/KHI7vytGLB — The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) December 10, 2017

OMG you know you’ve reached 2017 when The Socialist Party is screeching about fake news.

Socialist systems without constitutional, democratic, checks on power always end up oligarchies of one kind or another. And every society has rich elites. One of the beauties of free society is that the rich elites aren't just in the government. https://t.co/jB5uNP6KaJ — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) December 10, 2017

Boom goes the dynamite from Jonah Goldberg.

In other words, Socialism sucks – although Jonah said it much prettier than we did.

You seem very confused about what socialism/communism (same thing) is. There are no need for “checks on power” since the whole society will have overall power over what happens. There will be no leader or elite in charge whatsoever. Don’t confuse leftism/statism with socialism. — The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) December 10, 2017

Jonah seems to be the opposite of confused in this conversation. The Socialist Party on the other hand …

Socialists love to insist Socialism just has never been implemented correctly and that once we allow them to manipulate our economy and lives it will all be clear.

Yeah, no.

No. I have a very good grasp on what your brand of utopian codswallop holds will happen when you finally straighten the crooked timber of humanity. You seem to be confused on difference between fantasy and reality. https://t.co/DLCriH072p — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) December 10, 2017

Jonah NAILED it.

So of course, The Socialist Party didn’t have a reply.

But man, popcorn anyway.

