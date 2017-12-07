Shameful.

Keep in mind, Jon Cooper worked for both Biden and Obama.

Is this image too harsh…or not harsh enough?? If you think it fairly reflects today’s GOP, which is filled with defenders of pedophiles, please retweet.#RoyMooreChildMolester pic.twitter.com/4GcYIV4jQI — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) December 6, 2017

Hey Jon, glass houses, and stuff, pal.

Ugh, political predator Twitter is our least favorite Twitter.

#StepDownRoyMoore

Otherwise, Moore and his supporters are enabling this crap about the GOP for the next decade.

WashPo's political comic had a different twist pic.twitter.com/ZpfKEzc1av — David Mulford (@HamptonsMulford) December 6, 2017

Stay classy folks.

And hey, if you wanted to see the true underbelly of the Democratic ‘bowel’ movement check out these other tweets:

Even women within the right-wing movement are speaking out to say they're discriminated against. Even they can't use their whiteness to protect them from the misogyny inherent in modern conservatism. — Erin (@Velvetpage) December 6, 2017

Huh?

It's not harsh enough because it doesn't show the GOP forcing her to give birth to her rapist's baby while she and her children starve. But that would be hard to fit in a small image. Otherwise it's perfect. — 🌼Elisabeth Parker🌼 (@iamelisabethp) December 6, 2017

Well actually it goes well beyond pedophilia because it applies to abortion rights, information about abortion and contraception… it relates to intimidating women to not speak up about harassment — David Habbel (@DrDavidHabbel) December 7, 2017

Alrighty then.

TW: Yes BUT images like these can be triggering to victims who dealt w/ child abuse in youth & its obviously going to affect them more than it does Moore. As always. Its always this way. This image and the others circulating won't be what removes monsters from positions of power! — KN 💅 (@KaylaNaab) December 7, 2017

Let’s not pretend Democrats really care about the victims, this is about exploiting these women for political points. And if they hurt some real survivors along the way HEY it was worth it for their awful agenda.

It’s just who they are.

