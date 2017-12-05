BAKE THE CAKE BIGOTS. CAAAAKE, BAKE IT!

Man, we are so damn tired of this cake nonsense. What happened to adults being adults and if they can’t get a service they want at one private company they just go to another one?

Oh yeah, progressives happened. Our bad.

Today the Supreme Court is hearing the Masterpiece Cakeshop case and so every so-called oppressed SJW unicorn on the planet is screeching on the tag #MasterpieceCakeshop about how evil Jack Phillips is for not baking a cake.

Including the ACLU, which is totes adorbs with their colorful little posters (not to mention they clearly got the diversity memo).

Oh boy. You know what they’re really arguing?

Because Allie Stuckey does …

WE WILL MAKE BUSINESSES DO AS WE SAY BY GOVERNMENT FORCE!

And here we thought the ACLU was supposed to understand how the Constitution works? Crazy talk.

Other Conservatives were front and center tweeting on the #MasterpieceCakeshop tweet:

Get ’em.

Our lives our choice but WE WILL DESTROY YOUR WHOLE LIFE if you refuse to bake us a cake.

Sounds about right.

Unless they can force Jack to bake what they want they’re oppressed and stuff.

In other words your typical SJW bullshiznit. Yup.

And we thought 2016 was stupid.

