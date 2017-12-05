BAKE THE CAKE BIGOTS. CAAAAKE, BAKE IT!

Man, we are so damn tired of this cake nonsense. What happened to adults being adults and if they can’t get a service they want at one private company they just go to another one?

Oh yeah, progressives happened. Our bad.

Today the Supreme Court is hearing the Masterpiece Cakeshop case and so every so-called oppressed SJW unicorn on the planet is screeching on the tag #MasterpieceCakeshop about how evil Jack Phillips is for not baking a cake.

Including the ACLU, which is totes adorbs with their colorful little posters (not to mention they clearly got the diversity memo).

We’re back at SCOTUS this morning to argue that businesses can’t turn customers away because of who they love. #OpenToAll pic.twitter.com/OzAKdQfSZ7 — ACLU (@ACLU) December 5, 2017

Oh boy. You know what they’re really arguing?

Because Allie Stuckey does …

"We're back at SCOTUS this morning to argue that the government can force private citizens & businesses to sell products that are directly opposed to their religion and values." https://t.co/Ca2EPKrrHx — Allie Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 5, 2017

WE WILL MAKE BUSINESSES DO AS WE SAY BY GOVERNMENT FORCE!

And here we thought the ACLU was supposed to understand how the Constitution works? Crazy talk.

Other Conservatives were front and center tweeting on the #MasterpieceCakeshop tweet:

As an artist, I'm not REQUIRED to draw you anything.

I can turn down your business for any number of reasons.

I can be too busy.

You can be too high maintenence for the price.

You can not force others talents to your will. #MasterpieceCakeshop — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) December 5, 2017

I like how leftists are all about choice when it comes to another human living or dying but not when it comes to how or when we use our own God Given talents.#ProTip : My not making you a penis drawing is not actually ending your life. #MYTalentMYChoice #MasterpieceCakeshop — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) December 5, 2017

Get ’em.

Listen, our marriage will have no effect you. But if you don’t make us a wedding cake, we’re gonna destroy ur business #MasterpieceCakeshop — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) December 5, 2017

Our lives our choice but WE WILL DESTROY YOUR WHOLE LIFE if you refuse to bake us a cake.

Sounds about right.

#MasterpieceCakeshop is #OpenToAll; cake artist Jack Phillips serves everyone; doesn't create custom cakes for events that violate his faith. Offered to serve guys suing him anything else in shop. #JusticeForJack — Kerri Kupec (@Kerri_Kupec) December 5, 2017

Unless they can force Jack to bake what they want they’re oppressed and stuff.

"I'm sorry. You'll need to try the bakery the next block over." "We'll see you in the Supreme Court!!!" Vindictive. Petty. Idiotic.#MasterpieceCakeshop — Devin Sena (@DevinSenaUI) December 5, 2017

In other words your typical SJW bullshiznit. Yup.

And we thought 2016 was stupid.

