And they all fall down …

From USA Today:

Actor Danny Masterson has been ousted from Netflix’s The Ranch amid multiple sexual assault allegations, Netflix said in a statement to USA TODAY.

In a statement provided to USA TODAY Tuesday, Masterson said he was “very disappointed” in Netflix’s decision to write his character off the show, adding that he has “denied the outrageous allegations” against him from day one.

“Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one,” the statement read. “In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

Anyone else notice he sounds a little like Roy Moore? It was so long ago …

We vote for the guy who played Fez, but that’s just us.

Oof.

Anyone all that shocked that Netflix let him go now?

And that’s Hollywood, folks.

