After discussing with the producers, we've decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day of work, and we'll make new episodes in 2018 without him. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 5, 2017

From USA Today:

Actor Danny Masterson has been ousted from Netflix’s The Ranch amid multiple sexual assault allegations, Netflix said in a statement to USA TODAY. In a statement provided to USA TODAY Tuesday, Masterson said he was “very disappointed” in Netflix’s decision to write his character off the show, adding that he has “denied the outrageous allegations” against him from day one. “Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one,” the statement read. “In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

Anyone else notice he sounds a little like Roy Moore? It was so long ago …

Y'all should replace him with the same guy that replaced Topher Grace on That 70's Show — Timothy Lewis (@TimeoutWithTL) December 5, 2017

We vote for the guy who played Fez, but that’s just us.

NEW: A Top Netflix Executive Told A Woman That They Don't Believe Danny Masterson’s Rape Accusers, Then She Told Him She Was One Of His Accusers. https://t.co/MgIhQfYl0Y — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 4, 2017

Oof.

2. The wife of Netflix exec ref in my story above, who is a Disney executive, sent an email to the husband of Masterson's accuser..from her Disney corporate account! Keep in mind she's attacking a woman who has told authorities she was violently raped. https://t.co/MgIhQfYl0Y pic.twitter.com/ciAhEuCDep — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 4, 2017

Anyone all that shocked that Netflix let him go now?

5. Huge blow to the Church of Scientology. Masterson is one of their most prominent members and they rely on successful actors like him to help attract new members. They've also attempted to silence Masterson's accusers, so this is a massive/embarrassing failure for Scientology. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 5, 2017

And that’s Hollywood, folks.

