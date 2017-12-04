Roughly ten years ago Joy Reid was writing ugly blogs to attack and smear Charlie Crist, and much of it featured anti-LGBT rhetoric. She seemingly deleted the blog but as we all know, the Internet is forever.

So she apologized.

Sorta.

From Joy’s statement:

Nonetheless, as someone who is not a member of the LGBT community, I regret the way I addressed the complex issue of the closet and speculation on a person’s sexual orientation with a mocking tone and sarcasm. It was insensitive, tone-deaf and dumb. There is no excusing it – not based on the taste-skewing mores of talk radio or the then-blogosphere, and not based on my intentions. In addition to friends and coworkers and viewers, I deeply apologize to Congressman Crist, who was the target of my thoughtlessness. My critique of anti-LGBT positions he once held but has since abandoned was legitimate in my view. My means of critiquing were not.

She’s super sorry y’all and has totally changed her ways.

Or has she?

Hey, what about some of the transphobic stuff you’ve said over the years? https://t.co/Cy0b4bMOBx — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 4, 2017

Should note that Parker Molloy is not a Conservative and even SHE didn’t buy Joy’s BS.

This has nothing to do with you. I’m just curious why she didn’t use this opportunity to address her transphobic comments. That’s all. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 4, 2017

We think Joy is sorry she got caught, we’re not entirely sure she’s sorry for what she wrote (and said). In covering her for years now, we see a mean streak in many of her tweets and interactions so excuse us if we don’t take this apology all that seriously.

Besides, she was right back to it not even two hours later.

Nothing but the truth. The right will tolerate anything from each other in order to win, because all that matters is defeating the left and pocketing the gains. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 3, 2017

REPUBLICANS ARE EVIL, M’KAY. THEY WILL TOLERATE EVIL! RAR!

Joy has learned nothing.

Related:

