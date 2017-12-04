Roughly ten years ago Joy Reid was writing ugly blogs to attack and smear Charlie Crist, and much of it featured anti-LGBT rhetoric. She seemingly deleted the blog but as we all know, the Internet is forever.

So she apologized.

Sorta.

From Joy’s statement:

Nonetheless, as someone who is not a member of the LGBT community, I regret the way I addressed the complex issue of the closet and speculation on a person’s sexual orientation with a mocking tone and sarcasm. It was insensitive, tone-deaf and dumb. There is no excusing it – not based on the taste-skewing mores of talk radio or the then-blogosphere, and not based on my intentions.

In addition to friends and coworkers and viewers, I deeply apologize to Congressman Crist, who was the target of my thoughtlessness. My critique of anti-LGBT positions he once held but has since abandoned was legitimate in my view. My means of critiquing were not.

She’s super sorry y’all and has totally changed her ways.

Or has she?

Should note that Parker Molloy is not a Conservative and even SHE didn’t buy Joy’s BS.

We think Joy is sorry she got caught, we’re not entirely sure she’s sorry for what she wrote (and said). In covering her for years now, we see a mean streak in many of her tweets and interactions so excuse us if we don’t take this apology all that seriously.

Besides, she was right back to it not even two hours later.

REPUBLICANS ARE EVIL, M’KAY. THEY WILL TOLERATE EVIL! RAR!

Joy has learned nothing.

