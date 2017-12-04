It’s been over a YEAR since Hillary Clinton lost the election, and yet progressives are still trying to figure out how and why.

Of course, if they’d read even one story on Twitchy about how sucky Hillary was (and is), they’d understand that sexism had zero to do with her loss.

In the meantime:

If you haven't read this yet DO! Via the brilliant @JillFilipovic for @nytopinion https://t.co/zDAy5AIoQC — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) December 3, 2017

From the New York Times:

Many of the male journalists who stand accused of sexual harassment were on the forefront of covering the presidential race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. A pervasive theme of all of these men’s coverage of Mrs. Clinton was that she was dishonest and unlikable. These recent harassment allegations suggest that perhaps the problem wasn’t that Mrs. Clinton was untruthful or inherently hard to connect with, but that these particular men hold deep biases against women who seek power instead of sticking to acquiescent sex-object status.

Because she is dishonest and unlikable.

That has nothing to do with Lauer being a disgusting, vile predator.

This article reuses the line "one of the best qualified candidates in history" to describe Hillary Clinton. Again, I ask, how so? Your answer cannot reference DJT. https://t.co/ZquM6Kn5Cs — P. Dawg Knight (@PDawgKnight) December 3, 2017

Aren’t they adorable?

The only person to blame for Hillary Clinton’s loss is Hillary Clinton. Matt Lauer isn’t a journalist. Blaming the other gender is just more covering for the worst candidate the democrats have run since Obama. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) December 3, 2017

Clearly blaming Hillary for her own loss is sexist and stuff.

I thought it was the Russians? — Melissa Long (@FtWayneMel) December 3, 2017

It was Lauer and Russia, duh.

I refused to vote for a homophobic, Machiavellian, neo-liberal warhawk who several victims testified was complicit in covering up her own husband's sexual assaults. — Kellen Degenerate (@kellenbrent) December 3, 2017

But Lauer!

Jesus! She lost. SHE did that. Over a year ago! Move on or keep losing! — John Kelley (@JohnRKelleyII) December 3, 2017

They do seem to go on and on and on and on.

Sooooo I believe it is time you put the blame where it need to be and that is on Hillary Clinton. She lied over and over and was caught she didn’t bother going to important swing states. Hilary make epic errors in the race she is to blame — JoAnnWages (@JoAnnWages) December 3, 2017

The election loss blame list compiled by HRC and her allies is of encyclopedia length at this point. Move on. It's pathetic — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) December 3, 2017

Indeed it is.

And yet it still cracks us up.

Related:

