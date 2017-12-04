It’s been over a YEAR since Hillary Clinton lost the election, and yet progressives are still trying to figure out how and why.

Of course, if they’d read even one story on Twitchy about how sucky Hillary was (and is), they’d understand that sexism had zero to do with her loss.

In the meantime:

From the New York Times:

Many of the male journalists who stand accused of sexual harassment were on the forefront of covering the presidential race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

A pervasive theme of all of these men’s coverage of Mrs. Clinton was that she was dishonest and unlikable. These recent harassment allegations suggest that perhaps the problem wasn’t that Mrs. Clinton was untruthful or inherently hard to connect with, but that these particular men hold deep biases against women who seek power instead of sticking to acquiescent sex-object status.

Because she is dishonest and unlikable.

That has nothing to do with Lauer being a disgusting, vile predator.

Aren’t they adorable?

Clearly blaming Hillary for her own loss is sexist and stuff.

It was Lauer and Russia, duh.

But Lauer!

They do seem to go on and on and on and on.

Indeed it is.

And yet it still cracks us up.

